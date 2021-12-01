ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF (1-7) at No. 19 IOWA STATE (6-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Bottom line: Two senior guards will be on display as Shawn Williams and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will battle Izaiah Brockington and No. 19 Iowa State. Williams has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Brockington is averaging 15 points over the last five games.
Big men on campus: The Golden Lions have been led by Williams and Trey Sampson. Williams is averaging 15.4 points while Sampson is accounting for 13 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Cyclones have been led by Brockington and Tyrese Hunter. Brockington has averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while Hunter has put up 13.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals per contest.
Two streaks: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 61.6 points and allowing 84.1 points during those contests. Iowa State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.5 points while giving up 57.5.
Did you know: Iowa State is rated second in the Big 12 with an average of 72 possessions per game.
NORTHERN IOWA (2-3, 0-0) at BRADLEY (2-5, 0-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Northern Iowa and Bradley meet in the first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season for both teams.
Super seniors: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe, Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford have collectively scored 35 percent of all Panthers scoring this season.
Accurate AJ: AJ Green has connected on 39.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14-for-31 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.
Passing for points: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Bradley has 44 assists on 76 field goals (57.9 percent) over its past three contests while Northern Iowa has assists on 60 of 97 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.
No. 23 WISCONSIN (5-1) at GEORGIA TECH (5-1)
Time: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Georgia Tech looks for its sixth straight victory. Wisconsin got past Saint Mary’s by six on Wednesday. Georgia Tech is coming off a 61-59 home win over Georgia Southern on Friday.
Team leadership: Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe has averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Jordan Usher has put up 15.8 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Badgers, Johnny Davis has averaged 16.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 13.3 points and five rebounds.
Dominant Davis: Davis has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6-for-13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his free throws this season.
Getting defensive: Wisconsin has held opposing teams to 55.2 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.