Kofi Cockburn (21) scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Illinois’ 54-53 victory over Chattanooga in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Friday in Pittsburgh. The Fighting Illini play Houston in the second round today.
Bottom line: The Wisconsin Badgers face the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 22-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents. The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 action is 7-11. Iowa State averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.
Top performers: Jonathan Davis is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 17.3 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Last 10 games: The Badgers are 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game. The Cyclones are 5-5, averaging 54.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
No. 15 HOUSTON (30-6) vs. No. 19 ILLINOIS (23-9)
Site: Pittsburgh
Time: 11:10 a.m.
TV: CBS
Bottom line: The Illinois Fighting Illini play the Houston Cougars in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Cougars are 15-3 in AAC play. Houston is 26-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
Top performers: Alfonso Plummer is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 14.8 points. Kofi Cockburn is averaging 13 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois. Josh Carlton is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Kyler Edwards is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.
Last 10 games: The Fighting Illini are 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game. The Cougars are 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.