ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator. It’s just not in a way anyone expected, and it won’t be for the full season. Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons. Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a “Monday Night Football” commentator since he retired after the 2015 season, but the sides were never able to reach an agreement. Now fans will be able to get his views, albeit in a different format and with his brother, who retired last year after leading the New York Giants to two Super Bowl championships. The Manning’s MegaCast will debut the first three weeks of this season, including the Sept. 13 opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with the remaining seven weeks to be announced. It will air on ESPN2 and be streamed on ESPN+ while the standard broadcast will be on ESPN and/or ABC.
Chiefs to bar fan interactions at camp
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to get tickets in advance to visit the Super Bowl runner-up’s training camp this year, and they won’t be able to get autographs from players because of COVID-19. Dr. Paul Schroeppel, the AFC champions’ head orthopedic surgeon, said Monday that fans won’t be allowed to interact with players under the NFL’s protocols for preventing coronavirus outbreaks. The Chiefs open their training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., on July 28 with a special event for season ticket holders, with practices open to other fans July 29, with attendance limited.
Raiders president Badain resigns
Raiders team president Marc Badain has resigned just before the start of training camp after helping orchestrate the team’s move to Las Vegas. Owner Mark Davis announced Monday that Badain is leaving the organization and that executive vice president and general counsel Dan Ventrelle will take over on an interim basis. BASEBALL
Mets manager Rojas suspended 2 games
CINCINNATI — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was suspended Monday for two games and fined for excessive arguing with umpires, an outburst that followed a bizarre play a day earlier at Pittsburgh. Rojas was to begin serving his suspension Monday night at Cincinnati. He said he was not offered the chance to appeal. The amount of the fine was not revealed.
Orioles ace Means returning from IL today
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles ace John Means will return from a left shoulder strain to start tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays. The left-hander, 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts this season, last pitched on June 5 against Cleveland. He made three minor league rehab outings, including a three-inning stint with Triple-A Norfolk last Thursday.
Marlins send Chisholm, Cooper to injured list
WASHINGTON — The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the pair got hurt a day earlier at Philadelphia. HOCKEY
Nashville prospect Prokop announces he’s gay
A Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay before his first NHL camp, intent on leading an “authentic life.” Luke Prokop, a 19-year-old Canadian who was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft last fall, posted a message to Twitter on Monday. No active NHL player has come out as gay. Prokop said he hopes his example shows that gay people are welcome in the hockey community. COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA spends $68M on legal fees
The NCAA spent nearly $68 million on legal services during the 2019-20 fiscal year even as it lost hundreds of millions in revenue in the pandemic, according to tax documents released Monday. Revenue was down more than 50% over the previous year, from more than $1.1 billion to just over $520 million, mostly because the lucrative college basketball tournaments were canceled as the coronavirus hit the U.S. hard early in 2020. OLYMPICS
Phelps to work as NBC commentator
STAMFORD, Conn. — Michael Phelps will be part of NBC’s Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday. Phelps — who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history — will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage.
