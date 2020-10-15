ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t on hand Wednesday for quarterback Drew Lock’s first full practice since injuring his right shoulder. The Broncos sent their leading rusher home after learning he was cited by Denver police for driving under the influence and speeding Tuesday night.
Gordon could face a suspension from the NFL. Last year, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games after a DUI arrest in September in downtown Denver.
Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos are considering their own discipline of Gordon in addition to whatever punishment the league hands down.
“Everything’s open right now,” Fangio said. “We hope to have a decision made by tomorrow or the next day.”
According to police records, Gordon was cited for driving under the influence and traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over in downtown Denver.
Fangio said he didn’t think Gordon violated any of the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols in running afoul of the law Tuesday night.
The Carolina Panthers are taking enhanced precautions against the coronavirus following their exposure to Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson during Sunday’s win at Atlanta. The Falcons placed Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
Carolina has entered the NFL’s “intensive protocol.” The team was still scheduled to practice Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Bears.
Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo will quarantine at least through Sunday’s game at Carolina after coming in contact with someone away from the team who tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday Castillo has not tested positive for the coronavirus. The person he came in contact with tested positive Tuesday. Castillo was not with the team Wednesday. He will continue to coach through Zoom this week, but will not travel to the game.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.
An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be 3-to-4 months.
NEW YORK — The NFL has canceled next January’s Pro Bowl scheduled for Las Vegas. During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Orleans Super Bowl pushed to 2025
NEW ORLEANS — The next Super Bowl in New Orleans has been pushed back from 2024 to 2025 in order to avoid a conflict with the city’s traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, the NFL announced Wednesday. The NFL said the change was approved by all 32 clubs during a virtual league meeting.
Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season game.
Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s game between No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU a day after the Gators had 19 players test positive for COVID-19.
The game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, the league’s built-in bye week before its title game. It’s the second SEC game bumped this week, following Missouri-Vanderbilt. Florida paused team activities Tuesday after learning it had 19 positives and about a dozen more quarantined because of contact tracing results.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University has scheduled a series of events next month to mark the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.
The Marshall football team’s chartered plane crashed short of an airport near Huntington while returning from a game on Nov. 14, 1970. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players.
In a news release, Marshall said a statue honoring the 1970 team will be rededicated on Nov. 10 near the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington. On Nov. 13, Marshall will honor each student who died in the crash with a posthumous degree in their program of study at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. On Nov. 14, the 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will be held at the Marshall Student Center Plaza. That’s when the fountain is turned off until spring.
WRESTLING
IOWA CITY — Dan Gable, 1972 Olympic gold medalist and 15-time NCAA champion coach of the University of Iowa wrestling team, will be presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump, the White House announced in a written letter on Tuesday.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor the United States bestows. It was established in 1945 by President Truman and renamed in 1963 by President Kennedy. According to the letter sent from President Trump to Gable, the honor recognizes “extraordinary talents and incomparable individuals who have made exceptional contributions to American national interests, society, or culture, or the cause of world peace.”
Gable is the first athlete or coach from the sport of wrestling receive the honor.
Other coaches and athletes of prominence that have earned the award include Jesse Owens, Babe Ruth, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Pat Summit, and John Wooden.
BASKETBALL
INDIANAPOLIS — Las Vegas will host an NCAA Tournament men’s regional for the first time after the NCAA changed a policy that prevented states with sports wagering from hosting championships.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that a 2023 NCAA Tournament men’s regional will be held in Las Vegas, the first time Nevada will host an NCAA championship since a women’s basketball regional was held at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1991.
The men’s regional in Las Vegas was among 450 host sites announced through 2026 for a variety of sports. Nevada will host 11 events, including the 2026 men’s Frozen Four, after the NCAA changed its stance on cities with sports betting last year.
The NCAA also announced Dayton, Ohio, will continue to host the NCAA First Four through at least 2026. It has served as the site for the start of the NCAA Tournament since 2001.
The NCAA had previously announced future Final Four sites: Indianapolis in 2021; New Orleans, 2022; Houston, 2023; Phoenix 2024; San Antonio, 2025; and Indianapolis again in 2026.
The 2020 Final Four in Atlanta was wiped out by the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA women’s Final Four is finally headed west again.
Phoenix will host the 2026 championship, the NCAA announced Wednesday. It will be the first time since 2012, when Denver was the host, that the women’s Final Four will be in the Mountain or Western time zone. Tampa was awarded the 2025 Final Four, marking the fourth time that the Florida city will be the host. Tampa last hosted in 2019.
The next four Final Fours will be played in San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas and Cleveland. Dallas will also host the Division II and III titles in 2023.