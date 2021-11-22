Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve, Chris Jones and the Kansas City defense made life miserable for Dak Prescott, and the Chiefs beat Dallas, 19-9, on Sunday in Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 37 for 260 yards with an interception and a fumble for Kansas City, but he was bailed out by a defense that played its best game of the year. Charvarius Ward picked off Prescott in the end zone near the end of the first half, and Chris Jones had 3 1/2 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble.
The result: The Chiefs (7-4) improved to 4-0 against the NFC East with their fourth straight win overall.
Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions for the Cowboys (7-3), though he was missing a whole lot of help. Left tackle Tyron Smith missed his third straight game with an ankle injury, Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a concussion just before halftime.
Texans 22, Titans 13 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards and Houston snapped and eight-game skid, beating Tennessee to end the league’s longest winning streak at six. Desmond King had two of the Texans’ four interceptions — three in the fourth quarter to snuff out the Titans’ attempted rally.
Colts 41, Bills 15 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Jonathan Taylor set a franchise record by scoring five times and took over the NFL lead in both yards rushing and touchdowns as Indianapolis routed Buffalo. Taylor scored three times in the first half.
Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13 — At Seattle: Colt McCoy was outstanding filling in for Kyler Murray, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, as Arizona beat Seattle. McCoy went 35 of 44 and outplayed Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who made his first home start since undergoing finger surgery.
Washington 27, Panthers 21 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, and Washington beat Carolina in Cam Newton’s return to Bank of America Stadium.
Eagles 40, Saints 29 — At Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns, Darius Slay returned an interception for a score and Philadelphia beat New Orleans. The Eagles (5-6) have won two in a row for the first time this season and rookie coach Nick Sirianni earned his first home victory.
Browns 13, Lions 10 — At Cleveland: Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards as Cleveland held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset and keep Detroit winless.
Bengals 32, Raiders 13 — At Las Vegas: Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns and Cincinnati beat Las Vegas. The well-rested Bengals (6-4) came out of their bye week and snapped a two-game skid to climb back into the AFC North race, while the Raiders (5-5) lost their third straight since their bye.
49ers 30, Jaguars 3 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for the third consecutive week and San Francisco dominated Jacksonville for its third win in four games. The 49ers scored on their first five possessions.
Dolphins 24, Jets 17 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth and Miami hung on for its third straight victory.