Packers running back Aaron Jones says he wants to remain in Green Bay for his entire career and that he won’t let speculation about his future distract him as he enters the final season of his contract. The Packers drafted Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round last month, a move that raised questions about Jones’ long-term future with the franchise.
“It’s not that I’m surprised or anything,” Jones said Wednesday during a Zoom session with reporters. “It’s the NFL, and you never know what can happen.”
Jones said he won’t need his contract status to provide any extra motivation in following up a breakthrough season that ended one game shy of the Super Bowl. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick from UTEP tied Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the NFL lead in touchdown runs (16). He matched Carolina’s All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for first place in total touchdowns (19) last season. He was the first Packer to rank No. 1 in the NFL in either touchdown runs or total touchdowns since Jim Taylor in 1962.
Jones, who also caught 49 passes last year, became the second Packer to gain 1,500 yards from scrimmage and score 19-plus touchdowns in the same season. Ahman Green accomplished it in 2003.
Texans’ Watt hopes for fans in the stands
Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt hopes there are fans in the stands when the NFL season kicks off this fall.
“We love our fans and (having their) energy, the excitement, the adrenaline, it makes it what it is,” Watt said Wednesday. But if fans aren’t allowed in stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, it won’t change anything about how the defensive end plays.
“As an athlete, as a competitor you can play in front of no fans,” Watt said. “We want to go out there and compete. It doesn’t matter if it’s a practice against another team, it doesn’t matter if it’s a practice against our own team, it doesn’t matter if it’s in the weight room against yourself, you’re always looking to compete.”
Dolphins owner launches campaign to provide jobs, food during pandemic
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has announced a multimillion-dollar commitment through the team’s foundation to provide jobs and food during the coronavirus pandemic. Starting Monday at the Dolphins’ stadium, the initiative will give out a minimum of 1,000 meals each weekday for up to 12 months. On Sundays, the Dolphins will work with churches and community groups to purchase food from restaurants to provide a minimum of 1,000 meals.
The team said Ross will invest at least $2 million, and with matching donations the goal is a $4 million total impact.
NFL tables ‘booth official’ talks
NEW YORK — The NFL has tabled a proposal for a booth official who would aid calls by using a video feed, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The league’s competition committee told teams last month it supports studying ways to determine how officiating personnel who have access to a video feed could help on-field officials. A booth umpire would serve as an eighth game official. But when the owners vote on rules proposals in a conference call today, they instead will be looking at alternatives to a booth official, the person said on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced the move.
Auto Racing
Rain washes out NASCAR Cup Series race
CONCORD, N.C. — Rain washed out the Cup Series race Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway — a slight break for NASCAR teams taxed by a grueling return to racing. The race was rescheduled for tonight at 6 p.m., which in turn forced NASCAR to move the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The turnaround time is too difficult for broadcast partner Fox Sports to leave Charlotte and quickly rebuild its setup in Tennessee under social distancing guidelines.
The Xfinity Series race will instead be run Monday night, a day after the Cup Series.
Elliott snaps Busch’s truck streak
CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott gained a measure of revenge against Kyle Busch on Tuesday night — and then let him know about it.
Elliott snapped Busch’s seven-race Truck Series winning streak and collected a $100,000 bounty at Charlotte Motor Speedway before imitating Busch’s victory celebration after the race by bowing to the camera. Busch appeared noticeably upset after the race, but it had nothing to do with the bow. He cursed in an interview with Fox after the race.
Busch was upset over a splitter problem that caused problems for his No. 51 Toyota all night long.
HOCKEY
NHL advises teams to prepare for restart
The NHL has advised its teams to prepare for a roster of 28 players and an unlimited amount of goaltenders for training camp and the playoffs if it can return this summer.
Several general managers on Wednesday said they were told that would be the anticipated roster limit. Each team is limited to 50 personnel of any kind in one of the two cities that would host games. The league says training camp isn’t expected to begin before early July. If the NHL goes ahead with its 24-team playoff format, games could begin in late July or early August.