NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Aric Almirola jumped from 27th in the point standings to a berth in the playoffs with a win at New Hampshire.

Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Christopher Bell won the first two stages and led 151 of 200 laps to win at New Hampshire.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season at Knoxville, Iowa.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton earned his eighth career victory in the British Grand Prix.

Next race: Aug. 1, Mogyoród, Hungary.

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: July 25, Sonoma, California.

Recommended for you