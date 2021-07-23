Sorry, an error occurred.
Last race: Aric Almirola jumped from 27th in the point standings to a berth in the playoffs with a win at New Hampshire.
Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.
Last race: Christopher Bell won the first two stages and led 151 of 200 laps to win at New Hampshire.
Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York
Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season at Knoxville, Iowa.
Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.
Last race: Lewis Hamilton earned his eighth career victory in the British Grand Prix.
Next race: Aug. 1, Mogyoród, Hungary.
Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.
Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.
Next event: July 25, Sonoma, California.