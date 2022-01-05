No. 25 TEXAS TECH (10-2, 0-0) at No. 11 IOWA STATE (12-1, 0-1)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: Texas Tech opens Big 12 Conference play in a hostile road environment and is seeking its third consecutive victory. Iowa State looks to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday against No. 1 Baylor.
Rocking with Brockington: Izaiah Brockington leads Iowa State in scoring (17.0) and rebounds (8.4) and has been a major catalyst in the Cyclones’ strong start to the season after accumulating just two wins last year. He is shooting 50% (80-for-160) from the floor and 42.3% (11-for-26) from 3-point range.
Supporting cast: Gabe Kalscheur (10.3 points per game) and Tyrese Hunter (10.0) give the Cyclones a pair of dependable options on offense. Hunter has a team-high 65 assists and 27 steals this season.
Red alert: Texas Tech has four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by Terrence Shannon Jr.’s 14.3 points per game. Kevin McCullar averages 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds, while Davion Warren and Bryson Williams both average 11.3 points.
VALPARAISO (8-6, 1-1) at NORTHERN IOWA (5-7, 1-1)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Valparaiso pays visit to Northern Iowa in a MVC matchup. Valparaiso beat Illinois State by five in overtime in its last outing. Northern Iowa is coming off an 83-61 win over Evansville in its most recent game.
Big men on campus: AJ Green is averaging 17 points to lead the charge for the Panthers. Complementing Green is Nate Heise, who is producing 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Beacons are led by Ben Krikke, who is averaging 14 points.
Accurate AJ: Green has connected on 36.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 40 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.