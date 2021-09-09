EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed right tackle Brian O’Neill to a contract extension on Wednesday, securing their most reliable blocker for the long term.
O’Neill was drafted in the second round out of Pittsburgh in 2018 and would have been eligible for free agency next year. He cracked the lineup as a rookie and has started 42 games in his first three seasons. During his span as a starter, the Vikings have the third-most rushing yards in the NFL.
O’Neill and the Vikings agreed to a five-year extension, he said, which would keep the right tackle in Minnesota through the 2026 season. O’Neill, the former second-round pick, was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Now he’s set to earn up to $92.5 million through this new contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, as one of the league’s highest-paid right tackles.
Ravens sign RB Bell to practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Less than six months shy of his 30th birthday, Le’Veon Bell is trying again to rejuvenate his career with a new team.
Now it’s the Baltimore Ravens — reeling a bit after J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury — who have acquired Bell.
Baltimore signed Bell to the practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of Dobbins’ knee injury. Bell was cut early last season by the New York Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.
Ex-Notre Dame star, coach Brennan dies at 93
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Terry Brennan, a star halfback on three unbeaten Notre Dame teams who was hailed as a wunderkind when he succeeded Irish coaching great Frank Leahy at just 25 years old, has died. He was 93.
The school announced his death Wednesday. Brennan died Tuesday, said the funeral home in Skokie, Ill., handling the arrangements. He had lived in nearby Wilmette.
Brennan led the Irish in receiving and scoring as they won back-to-back national championships in 1946 (8-0-1) and 1947 (9-0) and went 9-0-1 and finished ranked No. 2 in 1948. His teammates included Heisman Trophy winners John Lujack and Leon Hart.
GOLF
6 rookies on U.S. Ryder Cup team
The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice.
Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, Stricker added four more rookies to his team on Tuesday to join the six players who earned automatic spots.
Stricker chose Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.
HOCKEY
Penguins’ Crosby out at least 6 weeks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to start the season without captain Sidney Crosby.
The team announced Wednesday that the two-time Hart Trophy winner will be out at least six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery.