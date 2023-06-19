MILWAUKEE — A bus driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers.
Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday night. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago.
Police said the driver was arrested after they observed “multiple signs of impairment.” The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Chicago Cubs.
Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki said in a statement that “we are deeply concerned” about what took place.
“The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely,” Warecki said. “Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter.”
NEW YORK — National League home run leader Pete Alonso returned to the New York Mets’ lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a left wrist bone bruise and sprain.
Alonso was expected to miss three to four weeks after he was hit by a 97 mph fastball thrown by Atlanta’s Charlie Morton in the first inning on June 7. But Alonso, whose 22 homers are one fewer than major league leader Shohei Ohtani, said he thought last week he’d beat the timeline by a considerable margin. He said Sunday he felt 100%.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day. Culberson was cut before the team’s game against Colorado. The 34-year-old from Rome, Ga., was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion.
BASKETBALL
Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
The Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed to the deal on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person says Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval. Beal’s agent says he waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen.
ATLANTA — Lou Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday. The move ends a career where he won the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scored more points off the bench than anyone in history.
Williams played for six teams. He was with Philadelphia, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Atlanta. He last played in the 2021-22 season with the Hawks.
GOLF
BELMONT, Mich. — Leona Maguire played her final six holes in 6 under and shot an 8-under 64 to win the Meijer LPGA Classic by two strokes, her second tour victory.
Maguire made six birdies and an eagle in her bogey-free round at Blythefield to finish at 21-under 267. She caught playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn with an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to reach 18 under, then closed with three straight birdies to pull ahead of Jutanugarn and Xiyu Lin.
TENNIS
NOTTINGHAM, England — Andy Murray added a second consecutive grass-court title on the ATP Challenger Tour on Sunday as the two-time Wimbledon champion continues his preparations for his home Grand Slam tournament. The former No. 1 followed up his win at Surbiton last week by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Nottingham Open.
NOTTINGHAM, England — Katie Boulter won the first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years. She secured her first career title by beating Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 at the Nottingham Open on Sunday.
The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco. Boulter extended her head-to-head record against Burrage to 3-0.
DEN BOSCH, Netherlands — Ekaterina Alexandrova defended her Libema Open title against fellow Russian and top seed Veronika Kudermetova after coming back to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a near three-hour match that also had several rain delays.