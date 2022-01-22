KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game.
Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26.
Edwards-Helaire, who also dealt with a knee injury earlier this season, has run for 517 yards and four touchdowns while appearing in parts of just 10 games. His propensity for getting hurt has forced the Chiefs to rely on a backfield by committee this season with Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore also getting work.
Williams also is expected to play against Buffalo after he was limited in last week’s 42-21 romp over the Steelers by a toe injury. That opened the door for McKinnon, who responded by running 12 times for 61 yards while catching six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown; it was the most yards from scrimmage of anybody in the wild-card round.
Bears interview Frazier, Poles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears interviewed 1985 championship team member Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy Friday and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager job. Frazier, a cornerback on Chicago’s only Super Bowl-winning team, coached Minnesota to a 21-32-1 record from 2010 to 2013. He has spent the past four years as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator.
Source: Vikings target GM finalists
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have targeted two finalists for their general manager job: Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. The Vikings have invited both for a second interview.
BASKETBALL
Creighton’s McDermott tests positive
Creighton coach Greg McDermott has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with the Bluejays when they play DePaul on Saturday in Omaha, Neb. The school’s athletic department made the announcement Friday. A spokesman said McDermott, a Cascade, Iowa, native who has had two vaccinations and a booster shot, is experiencing mild symptoms.
GOLF
Cantlay leads American Express
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Patrick Cantlay fought through gusting wind on his back nine Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at The American Express in a bid to win for the third time in four starts. Tied for the first-round lead with Lee Hodges after a 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club, Cantlay shot a 68 on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 14-under 130.
WRESTLING
Iowa pins Ohio State for 29th straight win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won 6 of 10 matches to defeat No. 6 Ohio State, 21-12, for its 29th straight dual meet win and its 28th straight Big Ten Conference dual win. Austin DeSanto won by technical fall at 133 pounds, and Tony Cassioppi won by major decision at heavyweight to lead the Hawkeyes.
HOCKEY
Hartman leads Wild past Blackhawks, 5-1
CHICAGO — Ryan Hartman scored a pair of goals against his old team to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Dylan Strom scored for Chicago.