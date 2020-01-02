TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Tennessee (7-5) vs Indiana (8-4)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Tennessee by 2.
Series record: Tennessee leads 1-0.
What’s at stake: Tennessee carries a five-game winning streak into its first postseason game in three years. Indiana, also playing in its first bowl since December 2016, hasn’t won a postseason game since the 1991 Copper Bowl.
Key matchup: Tennessee’s three-man running back com-mittee vs. Indiana’s defense. Ty Chandler, Eric Gray and Tim Jordan average a combined 128 yards a game on the ground. Gray ran for 246 yards in Tennessee’s regular-season finale. The Hoosiers have allowed more than 170 yards rushing in four of their last six games.
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6)
Time: 2 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Cincinnati by 7.5
What’s at stake: Boston College is trying to secure a winning record for a program that went 44-44 under Steve Addazio, who was fired a month ago, and posted a 1-3 bowl record. Interim head man and wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell has guided the team since the firing. Cincinnati, under coach Luke Fickell, has a chance to reach 11 wins for the fourth time, joining Brian Kelly’s teams in 2008 and 2009.