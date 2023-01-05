Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors, 104-101, on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo, who scored a career-high 55 points Tuesday night against Washington, came in having at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in each of his past three games. The two-time MVP shot 7 for 18 against Toronto, making 1 of 3 from 3-point range and 15 for 21 at the free throw line.

