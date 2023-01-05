Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors, 104-101, on Wednesday night.
Antetokounmpo, who scored a career-high 55 points Tuesday night against Washington, came in having at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in each of his past three games. The two-time MVP shot 7 for 18 against Toronto, making 1 of 3 from 3-point range and 15 for 21 at the free throw line.
Bulls 121, Nets 112 — At Chicago: DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and Chicago stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago.
Timberwolves 113, Trail Blazers 106 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards dropped 32 points, and Rudy Gobert added 17 to lead Minnesota.
76ers 129, Pacers 126 — At Philadelphia: De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help lift a Philadelphia team playing without Joel Embiid, who sat out with a sore left foot.
Cavaliers 90, Suns 88 — At Cleveland: Evan Mobley’s 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped Cleveland send Phoenix to its fourth straight loss.
Grizzlies 131, Hornets 107 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and Memphis beat Charlotte for its fourth straight victory.
Magic 126, Thunder 115 — At Orlando, Fla.: Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Orlando beat Oklahoma to end a three-game losing streak.
Knicks 117, Spurs 114 — At New York: Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points, Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds for New York.
Pelicans 119, Rockets 108 — At New Orleans: CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a win over struggling Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.