MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has fired Tony Granato as men’s hockey coach after a second straight losing season.
Granato posted a 105-129-16 overall mark and 65-87-2 Big Ten record during his seven seasons. Wisconsin ended a 13-23 season Saturday, losing to Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals.
“Coach Granato is a great Badger and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said Monday in a statement. “I have great appreciation for the heart and soul that he has poured into the program during his time as head coach.
“I believe our men’s hockey program can consistently compete at a championship level. My intention is to find a coach that will lead the effort to get us there.”
Granato played at Wisconsin from 1983-87 before spending 13 seasons as an NHL player and 13 more as either an NHL head or assistant coach. He still ranks third in school history in career goals (100) and fourth in points (220).
Granato was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2017 and 2021, when the Badgers won their last conference title. But those were Wisconsin’s only two winning seasons in his seven years. Wisconsin’s 13-23 record this season followed a 10-24-3 mark in the 2021-22 campaign.
FOOTBALL
Vikings cut LB Kendricks
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, ending his eight-year run with the team.
The move saves $9.5 million against Minnesota’s cap, with more trimming before free agency begins next week. The 31-year-old Kendricks had no guaranteed money left on the contract extension he signed in 2018. Cutting him costs the Vikings $1.93 million in dead money.
Purdy to undergo surgery Friday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery Friday after swelling in his injured throwing elbow subsided, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.
The operation will be done in the Dallas area by Dr. Keith Meister, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team didn’t announce the plans.
Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery on Feb. 22, but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation.
Cowboys tag RB Pollard
The Dallas Cowboys have placed their franchise tag on Tony Pollard and still hope to work out a long-term deal with the running back coming off a breakout season.
If Pollard signs it, the one-year contract would be worth about $10.1 million. The Cowboys and the running back, who was at the end of the four-year deal he got as a rookie, then would have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract. The tag Monday came a day before the deadline for such a move.
Pollard became a top playmaker on offense for the Cowboys and was selected to the Pro Bowl last season. He rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 39 passes for 371 yards and another three scores during the regular season.
Jags franchise tag TE Engram
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Evan Engram will be back in Jacksonville for another season, probably longer if the Jaguars get their way.
The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on the veteran tight end Monday, guaranteeing him a one-year, $11.345 million contract in 2023. Engram and the team have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal, and both sides have expressed interest in making it happen.
Carr agrees to deal with Saints
NEW ORLEANS — Derek Carr has proved repeatedly that he can produce as a passer.
What the former Raiders quarterback hasn’t done is win in the playoffs, something he aims to change in New Orleans, where he’ll be reunited with Dennis Allen — his first NFL coach.
Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints, and a person familiar with the situation said the deal could be worth up to $150 million.
NFL suspends Panthers Chandler 2 games for PEDs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL has suspended Carolina Panthers reserve safety Sean Chandler without pay for the first two games of the 2023 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Chandler will become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.
The fifth-year safety played in all 17 games last season for Carolina, mostly on special teams. He has spent the last two seasons with the Panthers.
NFL reinstates WR Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL reinstated suspended receiver Calvin Ridley on Monday, clearing the way for him to join his new team in Jacksonville.
The league said Ridley, who had been suspended indefinitely since March 2022 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, is eligible to participate in all team activities beginning immediately. He is expected to join the Jaguars for offseason workouts beginning April 17.
BASKETBALL
NBA takes Antetokounmpo’s triple-double away on review
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he stole a triple-double. The NBA took it back.
The league adjusted the statistics from the Milwaukee-Washington game Sunday night and erased Antetokounmpo’s final rebound, the one that would have given him a triple-double.
He grabbed a defensive rebound with about nine seconds left, knowing that left him one rebound short of 10. He hustled the ball downcourt, got near the rim the Bucks were shooting at, hesitated for a moment before throwing the ball intentionally into the bottom of the rim and catching it.
“Kind of stole one,” Antetokounmpo acknowledged Sunday night.
On-site statisticians credited him with a missed shot and a 10th rebound from that play. The NBA reviews all stats from each game and regularly makes changes to correct errors or omissions, and it removed the last rebound Monday.
