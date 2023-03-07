MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has fired Tony Granato as men’s hockey coach after a second straight losing season.

Granato posted a 105-129-16 overall mark and 65-87-2 Big Ten record during his seven seasons. Wisconsin ended a 13-23 season Saturday, losing to Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

The Associated Press

