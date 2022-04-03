Capsules of American League teams, listed by division in order of finish last year:
EAST
TAMPA BAY RAYS
2021: 100-62, first place, lost to Red Sox in Division Series.
Manager: Kevin Cash (eighth season).
Opening Day: April 8 vs. Baltimore.
He's Here: RHP Corey Kluber, LHP Brooks Raley, OF Luke Raley.
He's Outta Here: INF Joey Wendle, DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Chris Archer, INF Mike Brosseau, RHP Colin McHugh, RHP David Robertson, RHP Chaz Roe.
Top Hitters: 2B Brandon Lowe (.247, 38 HRs, 99 RBIs, .863 OPS, 97 runs), C Mike Zunino (.216, 33, 62, .860 OPS), LF Randy Arozarena (.274, 20, 69, .815 OPS, 20 SBs, 94 runs), SS Wander Franco (.288, 7, 39, .810 OPS in 70 games), DH Austin Meadows (.234, 27, 106, .772 OPS).
Projected Rotation: LH Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.43 ERA in 25 starts, 141 Ks in 123 1/3 IP), RH Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.83, 82 Ks, 80 IP in 16 starts for Yankees), LH Ryan Yarbrough (9-7, 5.11 in 30 games, 21 starts), RH Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 4.24 in 15 games with Brewers; 4-0, 2.44 in 20 games, 10 starts, with Rays), RH Luis Patiño (5-3, 4.31 in 19 games, 15 starts).
Key Relievers: RH Andrew Kittredge (9-3, 1.18 ERA, 8 saves in 51 games, 4 starts), RH Pete Fairbanks (3-6, 3.59 in 47 games), RH J.P. Feyereisen (0-2, 3.26 in 21 games with Brewers; 4-2, 2.45 in 34 games with Rays), LH Brooks Raley (2-3, 4.78 in 58 games with Astros), RH JT Chargois (1-0, 3.00 in 31 games with Mariners; 5-1, 1.90 in 25 games with Rays).
Outlook: After winning more games than any team in the American League over the past three seasons, reaching the World Series two years ago and setting a franchise record with 100 wins in 2021, anything short of a fourth consecutive postseason berth will be disappointing for the two-time defending AL East champions. Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander have built the Rays for sustainable success. Franco was signed to a $182 million contract following an impressive 2021 debut. The team also added Kluber, a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner. While pitching and defense remain integral components of the team's success, the Rays are primed to hit, too, with a versatile lineup built around the 21-year-old Franco, Brandon Lowe, Arozarena and Meadows. In addition to leading the AL in ERA and run differential, Tampa Bay scored the second-most runs in the majors last year. Even with RHP Tyler Glasnow expected to miss most — if not all — of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the rotation is formidable with Kluber joining a talented collection of young arms that includes McClanahan, Rasmussen, Patiño and Shane Baz. Raley represents the biggest change to a bullpen that led the AL with a 3.23 ERA while also pacing the majors with 58 wins last year.
BOSTON RED SOX
2021: 92-70, tied for second place, lost to Houston in ALCS.
Manager: Alex Cora (second season of second stint).
Opening Day: April 7 at New York Yankees.
He's Here: 2B Trevor Story, RHP Michael Wacha, LHP Rich Hill, OF Jackie Bradley Jr., LHP Jake Diekman.
He's Outta Here: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, OF Kyle Schwarber, RHP Garrett Richards, LHP Martín Pérez, OF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Adam Ottavino.
Top Hitters: 3B Rafael Devers (.279, 38 HRs, 113 RBIs), DH J.D. Martinez (.286, 28, 99), SS Xander Bogaerts (.295, 23, 79), 2B Trevor Story (.251, 24, 75 with Colorado).
Projected Rotation: RH Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA), RH Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53), RH Tanner Houck (1-5, 3.52), RH Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.05), LH Rich Hill (7-8, 3.86).
Key Relievers: RH Matt Barnes (6-5, 3.79 ERA, 24/30 saves), RH Garrett Whitlock (8-4, 1.96), RH Ryan Brasier (1-1, 1.50), RH Hirokazu Sawamura (5-1, 3.06).
Outlook: The Red Sox rebounded from a last-place finish during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season by getting within two wins of the World Series. They beat the rival Yankees in the wild-card game at Fenway Park and then ousted top seed Tampa Bay in the Division Series before losing to Houston in the ALCS. In the offseason, they lost Rodriguez and Pérez — and then the rotation took another hit when Chris Sale reported to the lockout-delayed spring training with a broken rib. That leaves Boston relying on Pivetta, Houck, Wacha and the 42-year-old Hill, who all combined for 20 wins last season, behind Eovaldi. The major acquisition was Story, an All-Star shortstop who will move to second base to keep Bogaerts at his natural position. That leaves Kiké Hernandez as a regular center fielder, with defensive star Bradley hoping to revive his career after hitting .163 in Milwaukee last season. Boston is also hoping Barnes can regain some reliability as closer after losing the job midseason. More consistency from 1B Bobby Dalbec, who batted .219 in the first half and .269 in the second, would also help.
NEW YORK YANKEES
Record: 92-70, tied for second place, lost at Boston in wild-card game.
Manager: Aaron Boone (fifth season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs. Boston.
He's Here: 3B Josh Donaldson, SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, C Ben Rortvedt.
He's Outta Here: OF Brett Gardner, C Gary Sánchez, 3B Gio Urshela, 1B Luke Voit, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Darren O'Day, 2B Rougned Odor, INF/OF Tyler Wade.
Top Hitters: RF Aaron Judge (.287, 39 HRs, 98 RBIs, 89 runs, .916 OPS), DH Giancarlo Stanton (.273, 35, 97, .870 OPS), 1B Anthony Rizzo (.248, 22, 61, .783 OPS for Cubs and Yankees), INF DJ LeMahieu (.268, 10, 57, 84 runs, .711 OPS), 3B Josh Donaldson (.247, 26, 72, .827 OPS for Twins), LF Joey Gallo (.199, 38, 77, .808 OPS, 213 Ks, 111 BBs for Rangers and Yankees).
Projected Rotation: RH Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.23 ERA, 243 Ks in 181 1/3 IP), LH Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.83, 162 Ks in 157 1/3 IP), RH Luis Severino (1-0, 0.00, 6 IP in 4 games following return from Tommy John surgery and groin injury), RH Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.30, 140 Ks in 144 1/3 IP), LH Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-3, 2.90, 14 starts, 8 relief appearances, 103 Ks in 93 IP).
Key Relievers: LH Aroldis Chapman (6-4, 3.36 ERA, 30/34 saves, 97 Ks in 56 1/3 IP), RH Chad Green (10-7, 3.12, 6 saves, 99 Ks in 83 2/3 IP).
Outlook: After losing 6-2 in the wild-card game, the Yankees didn't make major moves until after the lockout, acquiring Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa and Rortvedt from the Twins for Sánchez and Urshela, re-signing Rizzo and trading Voit to San Diego. Aaron Hicks is back in center field after season-ending surgery last May 21 to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. LeMahieu, the 2020 AL batting champion, is trying to rebound from a sports hernia that slowed him last season. Left-handed reliever Zack Britton is out for the season following Tommy John surgery last Sept. 9. The Yankees are looking for more consistency than last year, when they had winning streaks of 13 games, seven and six, and two each of five and four, but also lost seven in a row and five straight along with a quartet of four-game skids. Despite having Rizzo and Gallo, the Yankees still appear overly reliant on right-handed hitters. Yankees left-handed batters were last in the majors with a .207 average, 26th in home runs with 53 and 28th in RBIs with 148. Their righties hit .249 with 169 homers and 518 RBIs. Gardner, one of their few lefty bats and the last link to the 2009 championship team, was not re-signed. Gleyber Torres was moved from shortstop to second base in September because of poor defense and will remain at second. Cole had a 1.78 ERA before MLB's crackdown on unauthorized grip-enhancing substances started June 3, then a 4.15 ERA the rest of the season, when he was bothered by a hamstring injury.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS
2021: 91-71, fourth place.
Manager: Charlie Montoyo (fourth season).
Opening Day: April 8 vs. Texas.
He's Here: RHP Kevin Gausman, 3B Matt Chapman, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, OF Raimel Tapia, RHP Yimi Garcia, LHP Andrew Vasquez, 1B Greg Bird, RHP Shaun Anderson.
He's Outta Here: 2B Marcus Semien, LHP Robbie Ray, LHP Steven Matz, OF Randal Grichuk, RHP Kirby Yates, INF Breyvic Valera, INF Kevin Smith, RHP Joakim Soria, OF Jarrod Dyson, OF Corey Dickerson, LHP Kirby Snead.
Top Hitters: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.311, MLB-best tying 48 HRs, 111 RBIs, 1.002 OPS), OF George Springer (.264, 22, 50 in 78 games), SS Bo Bichette (.298, 29, 102), OF Teoscar Hernandez (.296, 32, 116), 3B Matt Chapman (.210, 27, 72 with Oakland), OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.276, 21, 84).
Projected Rotation: RH José Berríos (12-9, 3.52 ERA, 204 Ks with Minnesota and Toronto), RH Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.81, 227 Ks with Giants), LH Hyun Jin Ryu (14-10, 4.37), RH Alek Manoah (9-2, 3.22 in 20 starts), LH Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.41 with Seattle).
Key Relievers: RH Jordan Romano (7-1, 2.14, 23/24 saves, 85 Ks in 63 IP), LH Tim Mayza (5-2, 3.40, 1 save), RH Nate Pearson (1-1, 4.20 in 12 games), RH Julian Merryweather (0-1, 4.85, 2 saves in 13 games).
Outlook: The Blue Jays finished one win behind Boston and New York in the wild-card race last season, then lost Cy Young Award winner Ray and slugging infielder Semien in free agency. Toronto responded by signing Gausman for the front of the rotation and acquiring Chapman from Oakland, adding a defensive superstar to the infield. Two free-agent pitchers, Kikuchi and Garcia, provide depth for the rotation and bullpen while Tapia, acquired from Colorado for Grichuk, brings speed and a lefty bat to a righty-heavy lineup of sluggers led by young talents Guerrero and Bichette. The Blue Jays played home games in three cities last year because of border restrictions related to the pandemic but can expect a full season at Rogers Centre this year. Springer battled multiple injuries in his debut season with Toronto. His absences, plus several games lost by a leaky bullpen, may have combined to cost the Blue Jays a playoff berth. A full and productive season from Springer would be a big help to Toronto's chances in 2022.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES
2021: 52-110, fifth place.
Manager: Brandon Hyde (fourth season).
Opening Day: April 8 at Tampa Bay.
He's Here: 2B Rougned Odor, RHP Jordan Lyles, C Robinson Chirinos, LHP Cionel Pérez, INF Chris Owings.
He's Outta Here: RHP Matt Harvey, C Pedro Severino, INF Pat Valaika, C Austin Wynns, RHP Brooks Kriske, LHP Fernando Abad.
Top Hitters: CF Cedric Mullins (.291, 30 HRs, 59 RBIs, 30 SBs), DH/1B Trey Mancini (.255, 21, 71), 1B/DH Ryan Mountcastle (.255, 33, 89).
Projected Rotation: LH John Means (6-9, 3.62 ERA), RH Jordan Lyles (10-13, 5.15 for Texas), LH Bruce Zimmermann (4-5, 5.04), LH Zac Lowther (1-3, 6.67), RH Tyler Wells (2-3, 4.11 in 44 relief appearances).
Key Relievers: RH Cole Sulser (5-4, 2.70, 8/11 saves), LH Tanner Scott (5-4, 5.17), RH Dillon Tate (0-6, 4.39).
Outlook: The Orioles have two of baseball's top prospects in catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Both could be in Baltimore soon, although Rutschman was sidetracked recently by a triceps injury. The Orioles drafted him with the top pick in 2019, and they're picking No. 1 again this year, so there's reason for Baltimore to feel some hope about the potential of this rebuild after the team bottomed out in recent seasons. Mullins was a bright spot last year and will try to build on his 30-30 season, while Mancini and Mountcastle can provide power. There's little reason to expect much from the pitching staff, however, after it compiled a major league-worst 5.84 ERA last year. The pitchers should get a bit of a reprieve from the new dimensions at Camden Yards, with the left-field wall moved back. This figures to be another year with a lot of losses in Baltimore — but perhaps some glimpses of a brighter future.
CENTRAL
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
2021: 93-69, first place, lost to Houston in ALDS.
Manager: Tony La Russa (second season of second stint with team).
Opening Day: April 8 at Detroit.
He's Here: INF Josh Harrison, RHP Joe Kelly, RHP Vince Velasquez, RHP Kendall Graveman, OF Adam Haseley.
He's Outta Here: LHP Carlos Rodón, 2B César Hernández, OF Brian Goodwin, OF Billy Hamilton, RHP Ryan Tepera.
Top Hitters: SS Tim Anderson (.309, 17 HRs, 61 RBIs, .807 OPS), 1B José Abreu (.261, 30, 117, .832), CF Luis Robert (.338, 13, 43, .945 in 68 games), OF Eloy Jiménez (.249, 10, 37 in 55 games).
Projected Rotation: RH Lucas Giolito (11-9, 3.53 ERA, 201 Ks), RH Lance Lynn (11-6, 2.69), RH Dylan Cease (13-7, 3.91, 226 Ks), LH Dallas Keuchel (9-9, 5.28), RH Michael Kopech (4-3, 3.50 in 44 games, 4 starts).
Key Relievers: RH Liam Hendriks (8-3, 2.54, AL-leading 38/44 saves, 113 Ks in 71 IP), RH Craig Kimbrel (2-3, 0.49, 23/25 saves with Cubs; 2-2, 5.09, 1/4 saves with White Sox), RH Joe Kelly (2-0, 2.86 with Dodgers), RH Kendall Graveman (5-1, 1.77, 10 saves with Seattle and Houston), RH Reynaldo López (4-4, 3.43 in 20 games, 9 starts), LH Aaron Bummer (5-5, 3.51), LH Garrett Crochet (3-5, 2.82).
Outlook: The White Sox, runaway winners of the AL Central last season, are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history. They failed to advance both times, losing to Houston in four games in the Division Series after getting knocked out by Oakland in the first round in 2020. Now, they're looking for more. With Anderson and Abreu leading a loaded lineup and Giolito and Lynn anchoring a solid pitching staff, the White Sox have their sights set high. They're banking largely on staying healthy and improving from within after a surprisingly quiet offseason. Robert and Jiménez both missed big chunks of last season because of injuries. Kopech, who missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery and opted out in 2020, is moving from the bullpen to the rotation. Harrison, a two-time All-Star, figures to play second base with Leury Garcia remaining in a utility role. He has also played third, shortstop and each outfield spot in his 11 seasons. Kimbrel is a candidate to be dealt after he struggled following the trade across town from the Cubs.
___
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS
2021: 80-82, second place.
Manager: Terry Francona (10th season).
Opening Day: April 7 at Kansas City.
He's Here: C Luke Maile, RHP Ian Gibaut, RHP Jake Jewell.
He's Outta Here: C Roberto Pérez, 1B Jake Bauers, RHP Nick Wittgren.
Top Hitters: 3B José Ramírez (.266, 36 HRs, 103 RBIs, 27 SBs, .893 OPS), SS Amed Rosario (.282, 11, 57), DH Franmil Reyes (.254, 30, 85 in 115 games).
Projected Rotation: RH Shane Bieber (7-4, 3.17 ERA in 16 starts), RH Aaron Civale (12-5, 3.84, 31 walks in 124 1/3 IP), RH Zach Plesac (10-6, 4.67), RH Triston McKenzie (5-9, 4.95, 136 Ks in 120 IP), RH Cal Quantrill (8-3, 2.89; 7-1 in second half).
Key Relievers: RH Emmanuel Clase (4-5, 1.29 ERA, 24 saves), RH James Karinchak (7-4, 4.07, 11 saves), RH Bryan Shaw (6-7, 3.49, MLB-high 81 games), LH Sam Hentges (1-4, 6.68 in 30 games).
Outlook: New name, some familiar problems. No longer Cleveland's Indians, the Guardians head into the 2022 season with low expectations and one of baseball's lowest payrolls (about $51 million). After being sidelined by serious health issues the past two seasons, Francona returns for his 10th year with the club, which has stayed competitive despite limited spending. Francona will again lean on a strong rotation led by Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner who was sidelined for three months in 2021 by a shoulder strain. The bullpen lacks depth, but Clase has the chance to be a top-flight closer. Cleveland's most pressing needs are in the corner outfield spots and finding run production from an offense that struggled to score last season and hasn't been upgraded. One of baseball's best all-around players, Ramírez needs protection, and a healthy Reyes will help. But the Guardians don't appear to have enough to contend with the White Sox.
___
DETROIT TIGERS
2021: 77-85, third place.
Manager: A.J. Hinch (second season).
Opening Day: April 8 vs. Chicago White Sox.
He's Here: SS Javier Baez, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, C Tucker Barnhart, LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Michael Pineda.
He's Outta Here: LHP Matthew Boyd, INF/OF Niko Goodrum, OF Jacoby Jones, LHP Daniel Norris, RHP Jose Urena.
Top hitters: DH/1B Miguel Cabrera (.256, 15 HRs, 75 RBIs, .701 OPS), SS Javier Baez (.265, 31, 87, .813 OPS with Cubs and Mets), 3B Jeimer Candelario (.271, 16, 67, .795 OPS), 2B Jonathan Schoop (.278, 22, 84, .755 OPS).
Projected Rotation: LH Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA with Boston), RH Casey Mize (7-9, 3.71), LH Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.34), RH Matt Manning (4-7, 5.80), LH Tyler Alexander (2-4, 3.81).
Key Relievers: LH Gregory Soto (6-3, 3.39 ERA, 18 saves), RH Michael Fulmer (5-6, 2.97, 14 saves).
Outlook: For the first time since signing Cabrera to a long-term contract in 2014, the Tigers were serious spenders over the winter, signing Rodriguez, Baez and Chafin and trading for Barnhart. Consequently, after five straight losing seasons, they consider themselves viable contenders in the expanded playoff format. Touted rookies Riley Greene in center field and Spencer Torkelson at first base were given serious chances to make the opening day roster. Last year's top rookie, outfielder Akil Baddoo, was installed as the leadoff hitter. Except for Rodriguez, the rest of the rotation is homegrown and has a combined 116 big league starts. Pineda and Wily Peralta were signed late in the spring as rotation insurance, but visa issues delayed their arrivals to camp.
___
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
2021: 74-88, fourth place.
Manager: Mike Matheny (third season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs Cleveland.
He's Here: RHP Zack Greinke, SS Bobby Witt Jr., LHP Amir Garrett, RHP Brad Peacock.
He's Outta Here: 2B Hanser Alberto, LHP Mike Minor, 1B Ryan McBroom, SS Lucius Fox.
Top Hitters: C Salvador Perez (.273, 48 HRs, 121 RBIs), RF Whit Merrifield (.277, 10, 74, 40 SBs), LF Andrew Benintendi (.276, 17, 73), 1B Carlos Santana (.214, 19, 69).
Projected Rotation: RH Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16 ERA with Houston), RH Brad Keller (8-12, 5.05), RH Brady Singer (5-10, 4.91), LH Kris Bubic (6-7, 4.43), RH Carlos Hernandez (6-2, 3.68), LH Daniel Lynch (4-6, 5.69).
Key Relievers: RH Scott Barlow (5-3, 2.42 ERA, 16 saves), RH Josh Staumont (4-3, 2.88), LH Amir Garrett (0-4, 6.04 with Cincinnati), LH Jake Brentz (5-2, 3.66), RH Domingo Tapia (4-1, 2.84), LH Gabe Speier (0-0, 1.17).
Outlook: The Royals this season are a collision of the past, present and future. The past would be Greinke, their 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner who was traded to Milwaukee so many years ago and then chased riches elsewhere before returning to Kansas City this season. The present consists of Singer, Bubic, Lynch and the rest of the young rotation, which moved through the minors together and took their first big league lumps together, too. And the future lies in Witt, rated baseball's No. 1 prospect. He batted a combined .290 with 33 homers, 97 RBIs and 29 stolen bases at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha last season. Throw in the return of a healthy Adalberto Mondesi at shortstop and the Royals could have an exciting lineup. And if those young pitchers can learn a thing or two from Greinke, the club could make a big jump from 74 wins.
___
MINNESOTA TWINS
2021: 73-89, fifth place.
Manager: Rocco Baldelli (fourth season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs. Seattle.
He's Here: SS Carlos Correa, RHP Sonny Gray, C Gary Sánchez, 3B Gio Urshela, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Chris Archer, RHP Joe Smith.
He's Outta Here: 3B Josh Donaldson, DH Nelson Cruz, C Mitch Garver, RHP Michael Pineda, RHP Alex Colomé, SS Andrelton Simmons, INF Willians Astudillo.
Top Hitters: SS Carlos Correa (.279, 26 HRs, 92 RBIs, 104 runs, .850 OPS for Houston), CF Byron Buxton (.306, 19, 32, 50 runs, 23 doubles, 1.005 OPS in 61 games), 2B Jorge Polanco (.269, 33, 98, 97 runs, .826 OPS), 1B Miguel Sanó (.223, 30, 75, 183 Ks, .778 OPS).
Projected Rotation: RH Sonny Gray (7-9, 4.19 ERA in 26 starts for Cincinnati), RH Joe Ryan (2-1, 4.05 in 5 starts), RH Bailey Ober (3-3, 4.19 in 20 starts), RH Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.06 in 90 2/3 IP for Angels), RH Chris Archer (1-1, 4.66 in 6 games, 5 starts, for Rays).
Key Relievers: LH Taylor Rogers (2-4, 3.35 ERA, 9/13 saves, 59 Ks in 40 1/3 IP), RH Tyler Duffey (3-3, 3.18 in 62 1/3 IP), LH Caleb Thielbar (7-0, 3.23, 77 Ks in 64 IP).
Outlook: Correa's unexpected and heralded arrival trigged a significant shift in outlook for a team that was one of baseball's biggest disappointments in 2021 on the way to Minnesota's first last-place finish in five years. Not only is Correa an elite shortstop in his prime who can solidify the up-the-middle defense and the heart of the batting order, but he has played in 79 postseason games over seven years in the majors, including three World Series. Even after trading away Donaldson and Garver and letting Cruz leave as a free agent, integrating Correa and Sánchez into an already powerful lineup ought to ensure the Twins will be again among the league leaders in offense. The rotation remains the biggest question mark. With Kenta Maeda likely to miss the entire season recovering from elbow surgery, Ryan and Ober will be asked to make further strides after promising debuts in 2021. Gray's acquisition was a big help, but Bundy is a reclamation project and Archer, a two-time All-Star, has logged fewer than 20 innings over the last two years due to injuries. Rogers also must bounce back from a sprained middle finger and re-establish himself as a reliable closer.
WEST
HOUSTON ASTROS
2021: 95-67, first place, lost to Atlanta in World Series.
Manager: Dusty Baker (third season).
Opening Day: April 7 at Los Angeles Angels.
He's Here: SS Jeremy Peña, INF Niko Goodrum, 2B Franklin Barreto, OF Lewis Brinson, RHP Hector Neris, LHP Adam Morgan, LHP Zach Rosscup.
He's Outta Here: Pitching coach Brent Strom, SS Carlos Correa, RHP Zack Greinke, RHP Yimi Garcia, LHP Brooks Raley, RHP Kendall Graveman.
Top Hitters: 1B Yuli Gurriel (AL-best .319, 15 HRs, 81 RBIs, .846 OPS), LF Michael Brantley (.311, 8, 47, .799 OPS), DH Yordan Alvarez (.277, 33, 104, .877 OPS), 2B Jose Altuve (.277, 31, 83, .838 OPS, 117 runs), 3B Alex Bregman (.270, 12, 55, .777 OPS in 91 games).
Projected Rotation: RH Justin Verlander (missed 2021 and pitched just one game in 2020 due to Tommy John surgery; 21-6, 2.58 ERA in 2019), LH Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14), RH Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30, 167 Ks), RH Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.21), RH José Urquidy (8-3, 3.62) or RH Lance McCullers Jr. (13-5, 3.16, 185 Ks).
Key Relievers: RH Ryan Pressly (5-3, 2.25, 26/29 saves, 81 Ks), RH Ryne Stanek (3-5, 3.42, 83 Ks), RH Pedro Báez (2.08 in 4 games), RH Phil Maton (4-0, 4.97).
Outlook: After reaching the World Series for the third time in five seasons, the Astros expect to contend for a title again this year. They lost Correa in free agency but return most of their other key players from a team that won 95 games before losing the World Series to the Braves in six games. Houston's rotation should get a big boost from Verlander's return. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has pitched just one game in the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. If the 39-year-old Verlander can return to his 2019 form when he won his last Cy Young, he can lead a rotation featuring several young pitchers who made strides last season. Even if the rotation is improved, the strength of this team will likely remain the powerful offense, which led the majors last season with a .267 batting average. The Astros return Gurriel, who hit .319 to win the AL batting title, and Brantley, who was tied for second at .311. Also back is Alvarez, who led the team with 33 homers and 104 RBIs in his first full season after struggling with injuries his first two years. Altuve and Bregman also return and will be counted on to help rookie Peña as he attempts to fill Correa's huge shoes.
___
SEATTLE MARINERS
2021: 90-72, second place.
Manager: Scott Servais (seventh season).
Opening Day: April 7 at Minnesota.
He's Here: LHP Robbie Ray, OF Jesse Winker, 3B Eugenio Suárez, 2B/OF Adam Frazier, RHP Sergio Romo.
He's Outta Here: 3B Kyle Seager, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, LHP Tyler Anderson, OF Jake Fraley, OF Jake Bauers, RHP Justin Dunn.
Top Hitters: SS J.P. Crawford (.273, 9 HRs, 54 RBIs), LF Jesse Winker (.305, 24, 71, .949 OPS with Cincinnati), RF Mitch Haniger (.253, 39, 100, .804 OPS), 1B Ty France (.291, 18, 73, .813 OPS), 2B Adam Frazier (.305, 5, 43, .368 OBP with Pirates and Padres).
Projected Rotation: LH Robbie Ray (13-7, 2.84 ERA, 248 Ks, AL Cy Young Award winner with Toronto), LH Marco Gonzales (10-6, 3.96, 143 1/3 IP), RH Chris Flexen (14-6, 3.61, 179 2/3 IP), RH Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.68 in 24 starts), RH Matt Brash (6-4, 2.31, 142 Ks in 97 1/3 IP at High-A and Double-A).
Key Relievers: RH Ken Giles (2-3, 1.87 ERA, 23 saves in 2019 with Toronto), RH Andrés Muñoz (1-1, 3.91 in 22 games in 2019 with Padres), RH Paul Sewald (10-3, 3.06, 11 saves), RH Drew Steckenrider (5-2, 2.00, 14 saves), LH Anthony Misiewicz (5-5, 4.61 in 66 games).
Outlook: The rebuild that's taken several seasons appears to finally be complete. After a surprising 90 wins last season, Seattle begins this year with expectations of contending for the playoffs and ending its two-decade drought without a postseason appearance. The moves Seattle made addressed major needs, bringing in Ray as the No. 1 starter and adding two key bats in Winker and Suárez in a trade with Cincinnati. Haniger and France will be tasked with trying to match their output at the plate from last season. The jump Seattle's offense needs could depend largely on the development of young outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the expected arrival of prized prospect Julio Rodríguez and the health of 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis. Seattle's bullpen was exceptional last season, and if it matches that performance and the team gets an offensive bump, the Mariners may finally find themselves back in the postseason.
___
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
2021: 86-76, third place.
Manager: Mark Kotsay (first season).
Opening Day: April 8 at Philadelphia.
He's Here: 1B Eric Thames, 1B Billy McKinney, RHP Adam Oller, RHP Brent Honeywell, 3B Kevin Smith, 3B Sheldon Neuse, C Stephen Vogt, OF Cristian Pache, LHP Sam Selman.
He's Outta Here: Manager Bob Melvin, 1B Matt Olson, 3B Matt Chapman, RHP Chris Bassitt, LHP Jake Diekman, OF Starling Marte, OF Mark Canha, RHP Yusmeiro Petit, RHP Sergio Romo, RHP Mike Fiers, 1B Mitch Moreland, C Yan Gomes, OF Khris Davis, LHP Andrew Chafin, 2B Josh Harrison.
Top Hitters: OF Seth Brown (.214, 20 HRs, 48 RBIs), C Sean Murphy (.216, 17, 59), 2B Tony Kemp (.279, 8, 37), SS Elvis Andrus (.243, 3, 37).
Projected Rotation: LH Sean Manaea (11-10, 3.91 ERA), RH Frankie Montas (13-9, 3.37, 207 Ks), LH Cole Irvin (10-15, 4.24), RH Daulton Jefferies (1-0, 3.60), RH Adam Oller (9-4, 3.45 in minors with Mets).
Key Relievers: RH Lou Trivino (7-8, 3.18, 22/26 saves), RH Deolis Guerra (4-1, 4.11), RH Domingo Acevedo (0-0, 3.27).
Outlook: The offseason exodus from Oakland started early when the A's allowed Melvin, their longtime manager, to leave for San Diego after leading the club to six playoff berths in 11 seasons. Then soon after the lockout ended, the A's traded away stars Olson, Chapman and Bassitt, signaling another shift to rebuilding mode. The low-budget A's have followed this pattern for years, contending for stretches and then sending away stars to re-tool before the roster gets too expensive. While it has worked in the past, it doesn't make it any easier on a frustrated fan base that's also dealing about questions surrounding the team's future in the Bay Area, with ownership threatening to leave for Las Vegas without money for a new stadium. This figures to be a trying year in Oakland, where the hope will be the development of prospects like Pache and Oller acquired in the offseason trades.
___
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
2021: 77-85, fourth place.
Manager: Joe Maddon (third season).
Opening Day: April 7 vs. Houston.
He's Here: RHP Noah Syndergaard, RHP Michael Lorenzen, LHP Aaron Loup, RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Archie Bradley, INF Tyler Wade, INF Andrew Velazquez, INF Matt Duffy.
He's Outta Here: RHP Alex Cobb, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Steve Cishek, INF Phil Gosselin, OF Juan Lagares.
Top Hitters: CF Mike Trout (.333, 8 HRs, 18 RBIs, 1.090 OPS in 36 games), DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani (.257, 46, 100, .965 OPS, 26 SBs, AL MVP), 3B Anthony Rendon (.240, 6, 34 in 58 games), 1B Jared Walsh (.277, 29, 98, .850 OPS).
Projected Rotation: RH Shohei Ohtani (9-2, 3.18 ERA, 156 Ks), RH Noah Syndergaard (2 appearances in last 2 seasons with Mets due to Tommy John surgery), RH Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 5.59 as reliever with Reds), LH José Suárez (8-8, 3.75), LH Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 3.62), RH Jaime Barria (2-4, 4.61).
Key Relievers: RH Raisel Iglesias (7-5, 2.57 ERA, 34 saves), LH Aaron Loup (6-0, 0.95 with Mets), RH Archie Bradley (7-3, 3.71 with Phillies), RH Ryan Tepera (0-2, 2.79 with Cubs and White Sox), RH Mike Mayers (5-5, 3.84).
Outlook: The big-budget, star-studded Angels take another shot at ending their embarrassing skids of six straight losing seasons and seven in a row out of the playoffs. General manager Perry Minasian made several efforts to repair the pitching staff that has perpetually been the Halos' undoing. He signed the long-injured Syndergaard and longtime reliever Lorenzen in relatively risky moves to shore up the LA rotation. Minasian's bullpen transactions were more surefire in adding Loup, Bradley and Tepera while paying top dollar to retain Iglesias. Los Angeles' lineup is healthy and theoretically potent after injury woes sidelined Trout, Rendon and Justin Upton for large chunks of 2021. Trout and Rendon appear highly motivated to reclaim their status in the game, while the Angels just want more of the same from Ohtani after his historic MVP season. Maddon is hoping improvement in his rotation also comes from within, including continued growth from Suárez and Sandoval along with the arrival of rookie Reid Detmers. If everything goes well on the mound, the Angels could at least contend for their first playoff berth since 2014. Trouble is, 2014 is also the last time everything went well for the Halos' pitching staff.
___
TEXAS RANGERS
2021: 60-102, fifth place.
Manager: Chris Woodward (fourth season).
Opening Day: April 8 at Toronto.
He's Here: SS Corey Seager, 2B Marcus Semien, C Mitch Garver, RHP Jon Gray, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Garrett Richards, INF/OF Brad Miller, OF Kole Calhoun, RHP Greg Holland.
He's Outta Here: SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B Brock Holt, RHP Jordan Lyles, RHP Mike Foltynewicz.
Top Hitters: SS Corey Seager (.306, 16 HRs, 57 RBIs in 95 games with Dodgers), 2B Marcus Semien (.265, 45, 102, 15 SBs, .873 OPS with Toronto), RF Adolis Garcia (.243, 31, 90), C Mitch Garver (.256, 13, 34, .875 OPS with Minnesota), 1B Nathaniel Lowe (.264, 18, 72).
Projected Rotation: RH Jon Gray (8-12, 4.59 ERA, 157 Ks in 149 IP with Colorado), LH Martín Pérez (7-8, 4.74 with Boston), RH Dane Dunning (5-10, 4.51), LH Taylor Hearn (6-6, 4.66 in 42 games, 11 starts), RHP Spencer Howard (0-5, 7.43 with Philadelphia and Texas) or LH Kolby Allard (3-12, 5.41).
Key Relievers: LH Brett Martin (4-4, 3.18 ERA in 66 games), RH Garrett Richards (7-8, 4.87 in 40 games, 22 starts, with Boston), RH Greg Holland (3-5, 4.85 with Royals), RH Joe Barlow (0-2, 1.55 in 33 games), RH Josh Sborz (4-3, 3.97, 69 Ks in 59 IP), LH John King (7-5, 3.52 in 27 appearances).
Outlook: The Rangers followed 102 losses last year with a record offseason spending spree of more than a half-billion dollars. Most of that money went to its new All-Star middle infield of Seager ($325 million/10 seasons) and Semien ($175 million/seven seasons). Gray became the No. 1 starter when he signed a $56 million, four-year deal, and Garver is a catcher with some pop at the plate. He was acquired from Minnesota when Texas traded Kiner-Falefa at the start of spring training. While the Rangers should be markedly improved, ending their streak of five consecutive losing seasons is a much more viable goal than making the playoffs. That is the longest streak for the team since moving to Texas 50 years ago. There are still too many unproven young pitchers in the rotation and bullpen, along with uncertainty at third base.