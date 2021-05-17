Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday in Detroit.
Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk.
“When I threw my last bullpen a couple days ago, everything felt really sharp and I was able to put my pitches where I wanted them,” he said. “That gave me a lot of confidence coming into today. I could move in and out and avoid the center of the plate.”
Hendricks left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles.
Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run.
The Cubs scored in the third with some alert baserunning. With runners on first and second and one out, Kris Bryant beat out a possible 4-6-3 double play and Ian Happ kept going from second, hustling home ahead of first baseman Jonathan Schoop’s throw to the plate. Happ made it 2-0 in the fourth with a two-out bloop over the infield, turning it into an RBI double when the Tigers didn’t cover second.
David Bote’s RBI double gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the sixth and he took third as right fielder Robbie Grossman’s throw home sailed over the cut-off man. Nico Hoerner drove him home with a sacrifice fly and Happ made it 5-0 with a solo homer.
Blue Jays 10, Phillies 8 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second as Toronto burst to an 8-0 lead. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th homer.
Rays 7, Mets 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman (3-4) as Tampa completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning streak to four.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 4, Royals 3 — At Chicago: Wade Davis (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, capping a two-run rally in the ninth that included Yoán Moncada’s RBI single. Adam Eaton homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which has not lost consecutive games since April 15-17.
Athletics 7, Twins 6 — At Minneapolis: Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning by Taylor Rogers (0-2) as Matt Chapman struck out.
Angels 6, Red Sox 5 — At Boston: Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Los Angeles rallied to end a four-game losing streak.
Orioles 10, Yankees 6 — At Baltimore: Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann (2-3) came out of the bullpen to allow one run and two hits over 5 2/3 innings as Baltimore rallied from a four-run deficit to avoid a three-game sweep.
Mariners 3, Indians 2 — At Seattle: Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and ended the record streak of Shane Bieber (4-3), who struck out seven, ending a string of 20 games with eight or more.
Astros 6, Rangers 2 — At Houston: Yuli Gurriel broke a 2-2 tie with a sacrifice fly off Joely Rodríguez (1-2) in a four-run eighth, Chas McCormick added a two-run single and Houston won its sixth straight game.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 10, Braves 9 — At Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (4-1) struck out eight and allowed two hits over six scoreless innings for Milwaukee, which took an 8-0 lead and held on. Avisaíl García homered for the Brewers, who withstood Freddie Freeman’s grand slam off Brent Suter in a seven-run seventh.
Padres 5, Cardinals 3 — At San Diego: Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and San Diego earned a three-game sweep.
Giants 4, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Alex Wood (5-0) gave up one run and eight hits in six innings as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a four-game split. Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer in the ninth off David Bednar.
Nationals 3, Diamondbacks 0 — At Phoenix: Erick Fedde (3-4) allowed three hits in seven innings with four strikeouts, Daniel Hudson pitched a one-hit eighth and Brad Hand struck two for his fourth save, finishing a four-hitter.
Reds 7, Rockies 6 — At Denver: Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run.
Marlins 3, Dodgers 2 — At Los Angeles: Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning off Edwin Uceta (0-2) for three unearned runs in a rally that began with fill-in second baseman Sheldon Neuse’s error.