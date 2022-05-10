Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds won two straight games for the first time this season, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5 on Monday night.
The Reds, baseball’s worst team at 6-23, bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12.
Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff (3-2) to make it 1-0. His first longball of the season was a grand slam in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Pirates, and he hit a two-run blast in his next at-bat. Moran has started the last seven games with Joey Votto on the COVID-19-related injured list.
Woodruff allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Every Reds starter had at least one hit and scored a run, the first time Cincinnati has done that since June 22, 2007, against Seattle.
Pirates 5, Dodgers 1 — At Pittsburgh: Jose Quintana pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since 2019 and the first victory by a Pittsburgh starting pitcher this season as the Pirates beat Los Angeles.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 6, Royals 1 — At Baltimore: Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season and Baltimore used a six-run fifth inning to surge past Kansas City.
Yankees 1, Rangers 0 — At New York: Nestor Cortes took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before Eli White singled, and Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run in the bottom half to lift New York over Texas.
Athletics 2, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Paul Blackburn threw 6 2/3 strong innings to improve to 4-0 as Oakland beat Detroit to snap a season-high nine-game losing streak.