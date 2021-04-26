BATON ROUGE, La. — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.
The school announced the move Sunday.
Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.
The 58-year-old coach inherits an LSU team that went 9-13 last season and hasn’t made it past the Sweet 16 since 2007. She became the fastest coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins — needing only 700 games to do it.
Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.
In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles. Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.
Orlando coach Steve Clifford has tested positive for coronavirus, though he and the team are waiting on re-tests before determining if he will have to miss time.
Clifford did not expect to be cleared in time for Sunday’s home game against Indiana, though no final determination has been made yet. He may be able to coach in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, provided he returns two negative tests by then.
FOOTBALL
CHICAGO — An off-campus shooting left two Central Michigan University students, including quarterback John Keller, hospitalized Sunday for gunshot wounds.
Officers with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near the Mount Pleasant campus for reports of a shooting. A fight had broken out in an apartment during which someone retrieved a gun from a vehicle, returned and started shooting, police said.
HENDERSON, Nev. — Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back, has died. He was 65. The Raiders announced Davis’ death Sunday. The team gave no details on the cause of death.
MOTOR SPORTS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Colton Herta followed the sound of his father’s voice around the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, into victory lane and next to him on IndyCar’s win list.
Herta on Sunday scored his fourth IndyCar victory to match the same total his father, Bryan, achieved over his own 12-year career. The son needed just 34 races for his four wins, and at the start of his third full IndyCar season, Colton Herta is already a title contender.
Herta started from the pole and led a race-record 97 of the 100 laps to win his first race with Bryan Herta as his race strategist. Andretti Autosport paired the Hertas for the first time this year, dismissing previous father-son combinations that simply didn’t work in IndyCar.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks announced a three-year contract extension with Riley Stillman on Sunday, just two weeks after it acquired the 23-year-old defenseman in a multiplayer deal with Florida. The contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an annual cap hit of $1.35 million.
TENNIS
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 on Sunday in the Barcelona Open final, winning the title for a record 12th time.
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.
The Australian player clicked into gear for the final’s second set, which she won in just 20 minutes, with Sabalenka taking a medical timeout ahead of the third.
VOLLEYBALL
OMAHA, Neb. — Alli Stumler had a season-high 26 kills, the biggest coming on the final point of the match, and Kentucky won its first national championship in women’s volleyball with a four-set victory over Texas on Saturday night.
The Wildcats had the nation’s most efficient offense this season and, with the exception of a few hiccups early in the first set and the start of the fourth, they were in top form with Stumler and sisters Madi and Avery Skinner leading the way.
After Texas forced a second match point, Stumler hammered a kill the Longhorns had no chance of handling, that ended a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 victory.