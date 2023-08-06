Japan scored its 14th goal of the Women’s World Cup and conceded its first Saturday, beating Norway, 3-1, in Wellington, New Zealand, to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth time.

Hinata Miyazawa sealed the win with her fifth goal of the tournament in the 81st minute to remain the leading scorer. Risa Shimizu’s 50th-minute goal followed an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal in the first half to help give Japan its fourth straight win of the tournament.

Recommended for you