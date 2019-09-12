FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.
Before the practice session, Belichick declined to answer numerous questions about Brown, including his status for Sunday’s game at Miami. He deferred to the Patriots’ statement late Tuesday in which they said they were aware of the lawsuit and “take these allegations very seriously.”
“Antonio and his representatives have made statements, so I’m not going to be expanding on any of those,” Belichick said. “They are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation. We’re taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions, but I’m not going to enter into a discussion about that.”
Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. The NFL has declined to comment but will be opening an investigation into the matter.
Bears waive Abdullah, sign Holtz
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have waived defensive end Abdullah Anderson and signed former Washington Redskins tight end J.P. Holtz.
Holtz, an undrafted free agent from Pittsburgh, had played 14 snaps on special teams in the Redskins’ first game but did not have a reception. He was waived Tuesday.
The Bears were without tight end Trey Burton in their season-opening 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers because of a groin strain. Burton practiced only on a limited basis Wednesday, after practicing on a limited basis last week.
Anderson was on the Bears’ practice squad last season and had been one of six defensive linemen on the 53-man roster.
Steelers champion Davis dead at 75
PITTSBURGH — Sam Davis, the guard who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, has died. He was 75.
Davis was found dead Tuesday at New Life Personal Care in McKeesport southeast of Pittsburgh. Davis, who suffered from dementia and was legally blind, had been reported missing from the facility earlier in the day. There was no evidence of foul play.
Davis played 168 games with the Steelers from 1967-79, helping pave the way for Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris and protecting Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw during Pittsburgh’s run atop the NFL in the 1970s. Davis started in all four of the team’s’ Super Bowl victories in the 1970s.
Girlfriend of Browns player killed
CLEVELAND — The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed in a roadside accident that happened after his car spun out on the highway.
The team said Petara Cordero, died when she was struck by an oncoming car on I-90 West at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Cordero was a passenger in Smith’s Lamborghini, which had a tire malfunction and he struck the median wall.
Cordero exited the vehicle and was standing on the road’s shoulder when a car driven by a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith’s car.
Ex-NFL player Mallett arrested for DWI
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Former University of Arkansas, University of Michigan and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has been arrested in northwest Arkansas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Springdale police Lt. Jeff Taylor says 31-year-old Ryan Mallett was arrested Tuesday following a two-vehicle collision. Taylor did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday from The Associated Press seeking details on the crash, and police department records do not indicate whether Mallett is represented by an attorney.
Chargers’ Henry placed on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will be placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury.
Henry fractured the upper part of his left tibia during Sunday’s 30-24 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was injured during the second half but returned to the game and played in overtime. He had four receptions for 60 yards, including a 17-yard catch in overtime.
49ers Bosa misses practice
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is not practicing as the San Francisco 49ers began three days of workouts at Youngstown State. The No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State missed the entire preseason with a high ankle sprain, but played 39 total snaps and had a sack Sunday in San Francisco’s 31-17 win at Tampa Bay.
San Francisco is spending the week in the Mahoning Valley — instead of flying cross country from Florida — before its game on Sunday at Cincinnati.
Jets’ Enunwa out for season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Quincy Enunwa’s season is over after his second neck injury in just over two years. The New York Jets wide receiver was hurt Sunday in the season-opening loss to Buffalo and told the team’s medical staff Monday that he wasn’t feeling right physically and had several tests.
HORSE RACING
Triple Crown winner reportedly failed drug test before Kentucky Derby
NEW YORK — The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.
The newspaper reported Wednesday that Bob Baffert-trained Justify tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby, one of the final prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Justify went on to win the Derby and took the Preakness and Belmont stakes to complete the Triple Crown.
The Times said instead of a speedy disqualification, the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results. The newspaper also reported that instead of filing a public complaint, the board made decisions behind closed doors as it moved to drop the case and lighten the penalty for horses found to have scopolamine in their systems.