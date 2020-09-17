MADISON, Wis. — A woman who accused former Badgers football player Quintez Cephus of sexual assault in 2018 is suing the University of Wisconsin-Madison over its decision to reverse Cephus’ expulsion and allow him back on the football team.
While a university investigation concluded Cephus “more likely than not” sexually assaulted the woman, he was acquitted of criminal sexual assault charges following a jury trial last year. He was soon readmitted to the university.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in Madison this week by “Jane Doe” accused the university and its chancellor of ignoring state and federal law by shutting her out of the process that allowed Cephus to be readmitted and return to the team. That violated the federal gender equity law known as Title IX, the plaintiff said.
“Such gender bias and deliberately subjecting a female student to a known hostile educational environment in the interest of football is exactly the types of discrimination that Title IX was designed to prevent,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit doesn’t mention Cephus by name, calling him Player 1, but the facts of the case in the lawsuit are identical to those involving Cephus and his roommate, Danny Davis. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said the university is aware of the lawsuit but doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
The Detroit Lions selected Cephus in the fifth round of the NFL draft earlier this year and signed him to a four-year contract.
Peyton Manning on Hall ballot
Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.
Pac-12 football plans on hold
Any plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference.
The Big Ten changed course Wednesday and said it will begin an eight-game football schedule on Oct. 23. The Pac-12 has also reconsidered starting its football season this fall, but does not have approval from state and local health officials in California and Oregon to conduct contact practices.
Earlier this month, the Pac-12 announced a partnership that would give the conference’s schools the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes. The rapid testing was seen as an avenue for the conference to begin playing football and other sports sooner than expected.
BASKETBALL
NCAA season to open in late November
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball season will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
The Division I Council voted Wednesday to push the start date back from the originally scheduled Nov. 10 as one of several precautions against the spread of coronavirus.
The later start date coincides with the decision most schools made to send students home from Thanksgiving until January out of concern about a potential late-fall and early-winter flareup of COVID-19. Closed campuses could serve as a quasi bubble for players and provide a window for nonconference games.
LeBron, makes all-NBA history
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously. James was revealed Wednesday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.
He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only unanimous first-team selections this season. Joining them on the first team: Houston guard James Harden, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Dallas guard Luka Doncic, who got the nod in just his second season in the NBA — becoming the first player to do that since Duncan in 1998-99.
BASEBALL
Cardinals’ Schildt suspended 1 game
MILWAUKEE — St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was suspended one game for his role in a bench-clearing fracas in Milwaukee, and was set to miss the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Brewers.
Major League Baseball announced the penalty about 35 minutes before the Cardinals and Brewers met in the opener at Miller Park.
Shildt was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount “for actions that contributed to inciting the benches-clearing incident” in the fifth inning of an 18-3 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK — A Major League Baseball umpire tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a late shift in crew assignments in Florida this week, several people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The affected umpire, who wasn’t identified, was not on the field when the result was learned.
Yankees activate Judge
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees activated All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge on Wednesday and batted him second against Toronto, giving the team a full stable of active regulars for the first time since Aug. 8.
Judge has been out since Aug. 26 after re-aggravating a strained right calf and landing on the injured list for the second time this season. He is batting .292 with nine home runs, 20 RBIs and a 1.081 OPS in 18 games this season.
CYCLING
Roglic adds to lead in Stage 17
MERIBEL, France — Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France, while race leader Primož Roglic added a few crucial seconds to his advantage over rival Tadej Pogacar.
The much-vaunted 17th stage saw Roglic finishing 15 seconds behind Lopez in second place, while Pogacar trudged over the line 30 seconds behind Lopez in third.