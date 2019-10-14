Preseason numbers often mean almost nothing. Rotations are unusual, starters rarely play much, and few if any teams are putting a premium on winning games.
As such, it’s tough to glean much from exhibition stats.
But what the Boston Celtics and New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson — the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft — have been doing so far in the preseason certainly stands out.
The Celtics are 3-0 after beating Cleveland, 118-72, on Sunday — and have put together a huge run in all three of those games. The latest was a 50-17 spurt against the Cavaliers, a game that was close for most of the first quarter before Boston built what eventually became a 54-point lead.
When it comes to New Orleans, Williamson isn’t flying under anything. Flying over things is more like it.
The Pelicans are 4-0 in the preseason after winning in San Antonio, 123-114, on Sunday, with Williamson finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He’s shot 29 for 36 from the floor in his last three games, and is averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds on 71% shooting — all in about 27 minutes per game.
Bucks 115, Wizards 108 — At Washington: Khris Middleton had 22 points and nine rebounds while Sterling Brown and Ersan Ilyasova scored 18 points apiece for Milwaukee.
Reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) did not play for the Bucks (4-0).
Bradley Beal led Washington (2-2) with 20 points, Thomas Bryant scored 17 and Rui Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in June’s draft, added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Bulls 105, Raptors 91 — At Toronto: Zach LaVine hit four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points and Lauri Markkanen had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago.
Coby White, drafted No. 7 overall in this summer’s draft, added 18 points for the Bulls (1-3).
OG Anunoby led Toronto (1-2) with 15 points. Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Fred VanVleet (all rest) and Kyle Lowry (thumb) did not play for the Raptors.