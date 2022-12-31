Here is a capsule look at today’s bowl games:
MUSIC CITY BOWL
IOWA (7-5) vs. KENTUCKY (7-5)
Site: Nashville, Tenn.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ABC
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Series record: Kentucky leads, 1-0.
What’s at stake: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is one bowl win away from tying the late Joe Paterno for most bowl wins by a Big Ten coach (10). Better yet, the Hawkeyes can get some payback for losing the Citrus Bowl to Kentucky, 20-17, to wrap up last season. This is Iowa’s first trip to the Music City Bowl. The Kentucky Wildcats can add to their school record streak with a fifth straight bowl victory. The Wildcats also are looking for their eighth victory for the fourth time in five seasons. A victory would be the 16th season all-time that Kentucky has finished with at least eight wins.
Key matchup: Iowa’s offense vs. Kentucky’s defense. The Wildcats allow just 19.1 per game to rank 11th in the nation. That includes holding top-ranked Georgia to just 16 points last month. Overall, the Wildcats are allowing 320.2 yards game (17th in FBS) and 146.8 against the run (59th). Iowa was next to last in total offense (255.4 yards) and will be hard pressed to move the ball against Kentucky in any phase especially with a new quarterback who has yet to take a snap in a college game. Starter Spencer Petras is hurt, and Alex Padilla hit the transfer portal.
Players to watch: Iowa All-American LB Jack Campbell. The first Hawkeye to win the Butkus Award led Iowa with 118 tackles. He’s a big anchor to a defense that held opponents to 277.9 yards and 14.4 points per game. Kentucky senior DB Keidron Smith. The Ole Miss transfer helped shore up the secondary and ranked eighth with 43 tackles. He also tied for the team lead with two interceptions, returning one for a 65-yard touchdown at Florida. He has seven career picks. His sister, Kaylon, is a senior forward for Vanderbilt.
Facts & figures: This is Iowa’s 35th bowl game appearance and first time at the Music City Bowl. Iowa accepted a bid to play in this bowl in 2020 against Missouri before the bowl was canceled because of the pandemic. ... Iowa is 6-6 all-time in bowl games against current Southeastern Conference teams. ... Iowa is bowl eligible for the 21st time in 22 seasons under Ferentz. ... Kentucky leads the nation winning 20 straight nonconference games. ... Kentucky can post its 13th bowl victory all-time and third at the Music City Bowl. ... A win would extend coach Mark Stoops’ program record to 67 career victories. ... Iowa All-American DB Kaevon Merriweather opted out of this bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. So did Kentucky QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez.
SUGAR BOWL
No. 5 ALABAMA (10-2) vs. No. 11 KANSAS STATE (10-3)
Site: New Orleans
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Alabama seeks its 10th Sugar Bowl trophy in its 17th appearance in the game. Kansas State is making its first appearance in the game after winning the Big 12 championship by handing TCU its only loss this season.
FIESTA BOWL
No. 2 MICHIGAN (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1)
Site: Glendale, Ariz.
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Michigan, the Big Ten champion, is making its second straight College Football Playoff appearance in search of its first national title since 1997. The Wolverines lost in the semifinals to Georgia last season in the Orange Bowl. TCU is in the playoff for the first time after starting the season unranked under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs would be the first Big 12 team to win a CFP game.
PEACH BOWL
No. 1 GEORGIA (13-0) vs. No. 4 OHIO STATE (11-1)
Site: Atlanta
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Georgia defeated Ohio State, 21-14, in the Florida Citrus Bowl to end the 1992 season in the only previous meeting between the schools.
What’s at stake: Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year ago, the Bulldogs claimed their first championship since the 1980 season. Ohio State can reach the national title game for the third time, even though they didn’t play for the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title during the 2014-15 campaign and lost to Alabama in the championship game two seasons ago.
