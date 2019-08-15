News in your town

College football: Iowa loaded for 2019 as brutal road schedule looms

On the Track: Cup Series to Bristol

PGA Tour: Woods needs good week, good health to make it to East Lake

Sports in brief: Man who killed ISU golfer apologizes

NFL: Rodgers to play 'a quarter or so' against Ravens

Sports briefs: 15-year-old Coco Gauff gets U.S. Open wild-card entry

Commentary: Video sheds new light on old problem of slow play in golf

Star WD catcher named to Super Team for 3rd straight season

More than the Score: New Raptors guard has Dubuque ties

WD catcher named to Super Team for 3rd straight season

NFL: Chiefs become destination with Mahomes, Reid combination

College football: Michigan, Nebraska look set to make breakthroughs in Big Ten

Prep baseball: WD's Lehmann answers call to all-star series

College football: Iowa State primed for best year yet under Matt Campbell

Auto racing: Bristol needs cage rattling to spark playoff push

College football: Red River rematch could happen again in Big 12 with Texas-OU

MLB: 2020 baseball gets early jump with March 26 openers

Sports in brief: Raiders' Brown loses helmet appeal

MLB roundup: Torres powers Yankees to doubleheader sweep

Cephus attorney says UW doesn't want football player back

Sports briefs: Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake dies at 62

Reed wins Northern Trust

Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

Fortmann goes wire-to-wire at Dubuque

Cy-Hawk Unity: Iowa’s Daniels, ISU’s Montgomery put college rivalry aside, join forces on Bears’ ground game

Herrmann captures Bradford Open

TH Softball Coach of the Year: Meissner keeps Beckman relaxed, having fun

MLB: Cubs salvage series split

Semi-pro baseball: Cascade claims Holy Cross tournament championship

Dubuque school officials discuss plans to improve Senior ballfields

Column: 'Field of Dreams' and more bad baseball on film

Steelers' T.J. Watt seeks to build on breakout season

NFL: Anthony Miller leaves Bears practice with foot/ankle injury

PGA: Reed takes 1-shot lead at FedEx Cup opener

Cindric wins at Mid-Ohio for second straight Xfinity victory

NFL at 100: How college football became pipeline to NFL

Review: Aldis Hodge shines in ‘Brian Banks’ as a man fighting to clear his name

Phil Rosenthal: Extended safety netting at Wrigley Field seems inevitable. So why are the Cubs slow to commit to it?

NFL: Vikes offense dazzles in debut

New USA Gymnastics president points to 'positive trajectory'