James McCann ended a home run drought in grand style to help the Chicago White Sox make a statement against one of baseball’s top teams.
McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and the White Sox outlasted the Houston Astros, 13-9, on Wednesday in Chicago, to win the season series from the runaway AL West leaders.
McCann lined his 13th homer on an 0-2 pitch from Ryan Pressly (2-3) with two outs into the right field bullpen to end a 16-game stretch without going deep. The All-Star catcher’s first homer since July 22 was his fourth career grand slam and lifted Chicago to a wild victory after the Astros rallied late to tie it.
“We very easily could have folded and given into them with the talent they have over there,” McCann said. “We kept fighting and kept pushing and never gave in.
“I was just trying to get something up and elevated. I hit it pretty good and was thankful that it went.”
Rookie Eloy Jimenez hit his 20th homer and doubled, and Tim Anderson doubled twice among four hits for the White Sox.
Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3 — At Toronto: Kolby Allard pitched 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time with Texas, Elvis Andrus had four hits and two RBIs and the Rangers beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.
Yankees 6, Orioles 5 — At New York: Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer and New York beat Baltimore for the 16th straight time this season in their final meeting this year.
Red Sox 5, Indians 1 — At Cleveland: Rafael Devers homered and singled, extending his robust hit streak to eight straight at-bats, and Xander Bogaerts connected twice to lead Boston to a victory over Cleveland.
Tigers 3, Mariners 2 — At Detroit: Victor Reyes hit a two-run single in the second inning and Detroit held on to beat Seattle.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 11, Cubs 1 — At Philadelphia: J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and Philadelphia beat Chicago in Charlie Manuel’s first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels’ return home.
Dodgers 9, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Clayton Kershaw struck out the first seven batters he faced and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as Los Angeles beat Miami.
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6 — At Denver: Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Colorado a victory over Arizona.
Nationals 17, Reds 7 — At Washington: Anthony Rendon, Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton hit homers in a 10-run fifth that included an RBI single from Stephen Strasburg, and Washington tacked on another six runs in the next inning of what became a victory over Cincinnati, completing a three-game series sweep.
INTERLEAGUE
Athletics 9, Giants 5 — At San Francisco: Matt Chapman homered twice, including a pivotal drive in the ninth inning that followed a late collapse by Oakland’s bullpen, and the Athletics held on to beat San Francisco.
Padres 7, Rays 2 — At San Diego: Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as San Diego beat Tampa Bay for the first time in over nine years.