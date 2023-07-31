WWCup United States Vietnam Soccer
The United States’ Megan Rapinoe (15) plays the ball as Vietnam’s Thi Van Su Ngan (21) defends during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match last week in Auckland, New Zealand.

 Abbie Parr The Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Megan Rapinoe is adjusting to her new role at the Women’s World Cup, even if it means she’s not on the field as much as she’d like to be.

The outspoken 38-year-old known for her eclectic hair colors and the iconic victory pose she struck at the 2019 World Cup is the oldest player on the team. She already announced that her fourth World Cup would be her last.

