Iowa offensive linemen Tyler Elsbury (left) and Rusty Feth (60) carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State, 20-13, to reclaim the traveling trophy.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — With the eyes of the state — not to mention a few presidential candidates — on Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz reached another milestone.

Jaziun Patterson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Iowa’s defense made a final stand in the last two minutes, and the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State, 20-13, on Saturday to take back the CyHawk Trophy and give Ferentz his 200th win as a Division I coach.

