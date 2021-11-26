GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have sold more than $41 million worth of stock in just over a week into their sixth stock offering in franchise history.
The team said Wednesday it had sold more than 138,000 shares of stock, at $300 a share. The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago.
More than half of the 300,000 shares being offered remain available. The stock sale is set to run until Feb. 25, unless all available shares are sold before that, WLUK-TV reported.
Packers leaders say they will use the money to fund upgrades to Lambeau Field, including new video boards.
The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are in COVID-19 protocols and missed the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Cowboys were missing a coach for the second time in three games because of health and safety protocols. Running backs coach Skip Peete missed the previous home game against Atlanta.
Kicker Greg Zuerlein also was sidelined against the Falcons, and receiver Amari Cooper missed his second consecutive game against the Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19.
BASKETBALL
MADRID — Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.
The 36-year-old Gasol said he will play until the end of the season before deciding whether to retire. Gasol is the owner and president of Girona, which he founded in 2014.
Gasol played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending most of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies.
He played in his last Olympics with Spain at the Tokyo Games. His brother, Pau Gasol, last month retired from basketball after a successful career in the NBA and with Spain.
TRACK & FIELD
Nearly three out of every 20 track and field athletes whose social media feeds were monitored in a study at the Tokyo Olympics were subject to abusive posts, and women were targeted in more than 85% of those posts, according to results released Thursday by the sport’s global regulator.
World Athletics released observations culled from more than 240,000 Twitter posts related to 161 athletes who competed in Tokyo earlier this year. Of those, 132 were found to be abusive and 65% of those were “gravely abusive,” according to standards set in the study. Twenty-three of the 161 athletes whose accounts were monitored were targets of the abuse, and 16 of those 23 were women.
GOLF
BERLIN — Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is taking three months off for the birth of his first child, he told a German golf magazine Thursday.
Kaymer expects to become a father in January at home in Germany and says he’s looking to live in Florida with his family after the baby is born.
Kaymer added that “commuting between America and Europe just hasn’t worked for me,” so he’s looking to live in the U.S. on a permanent basis, along with a change in training to focus more on what he sees as the strengths in his game.
Kaymer won the PGA Championship in 2010 and the U.S. Open in 2014 but hasn’t won a tournament since. Kaymer is ranked 118th in the world and placed 49th in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai this season.
SOCCER
OTTAWA, Ontario — Tim Hortons Field, an outdoor venue with artificial turf nicknamed “The Donut Box” in Hamilton, Ontario, will be the site of Canada’s home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.
The Jan. 30 game will be the first home match for the Canadian men in Hamilton, which averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) and a low of 18 (minus-8) on that date.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday the Americans’ next home qualifiers will be at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, against Honduras on Feb. 2. Canada plays at Honduras on Jan. 27 and at El Salvador on Feb. 2.
The U.S. is second in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 15 points — one behind Canada and one ahead of Mexico and Panama with six games remaining. Costa Rica has nine, Jamaica seven, El Salvador six and Honduras three.
The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a one-game playoff for a berth.