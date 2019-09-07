Christian Yelich belted a three-run home run during a four-run third inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Miller Park.
Nicholas Castellanos hit his 24th homer of the season to give Chicago a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning. But Yelich answered, and Cor Spangenberg added an RBI bunt single later in the frame to make it 4-1.
Yasmani Grandal homered in the fourth, Orlando Arcia added an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Ben Gamel singled in a run in the eighth for insurance. Zach Davies pitched five innings of three-hit ball to earn the victory.
Pirates 9, Cardinals 4 — At Pittsburgh: Adam Frazier capped Pittsburgh’s six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and the Pirates rallied to win. Last-place Pittsburgh scored each of its runs in the seventh with two outs.
Braves 4, Nationals 3 — At Atlanta: Dallas Keuchel pitched six scoreless innings, Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson homered, and streaking Atlanta picked up another division win. The NL East-leading Braves have won eight in a row, 19 of 23 overall and 12 consecutive at home, dropping Washington nine games back. It was Atlanta’s fourth straight victory and eighth in 11 tries over the Nationals.
Mets 5, Phillies 4 — At New York: Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift New York. Michael Conforto homered for the Mets, and J.T. Realmuto went deep for Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 6, Yankees 1 — At Boston: Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead Boston. Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double and Moreland two singles for the Red Sox.
Rays 5, Blue Jays 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brendan McKay and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, and Mike Zunino hit a two-run homerfor AL playoff-contending Tampa Bay.
Athletics 7, Tigers 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Chad Pinder homered, Mike Fiers earned his fourth victory or his 14th, however you want to look at it, and Oakland won a game that was suspended on May 19 because of the weather.
Rangers 7, Orioles 6 — At Baltimore: Willie Calhoun homered twice and drove in a career-high four runs, leading Texas. Texas trailed 6-4 before rallying in the seventh. Elvis Andrus had the big blow, a two-run single.
INTERLEAGUE
Royals 3, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Jorge Lopez pitched six innings of four-hit ball and Hunter Dozier homered, leading Kansas City. Lopez (3-7) struck out six in his longest outing since May 3, when he went seven innings against Detroit.