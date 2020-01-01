Luke Harper drilled five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team earned a 75-69 victory over Saint Mary’s (Minn.) in the consolation game of the Wheaton Holiday Tournament on Tuesday in Wheaton, Ill.
The Spartans improved to 8-3 overall. Mitch Burger was named to the all-tournament team and added 15 points against Saint Mary’s. Dubuque Senior product Carter Stevens and Peter Ragen each added nine points and Keegan Zimmerman led in rebounding with 10 boards for Dubuque.
UD pulled out the win down the stretch by finishing 22 of 28 from the free-throw line for a 78 percent clip. The Spartans return to action on Saturday in American Rivers Conference action at Wartburg.
Wisconsin bill makes harassing sports officials a crime
MADISON, Wis. — Harassing sports officials in Wisconsin would be a crime punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail under a bipartisan proposal introduced this week in the Legislature.
The bill, which is supported by various sports organizations, is designed to protect referees and other officials from violent fans and remove a barrier to younger people signing up to officiate games, particularly at the high school level. There have been an increasing number of incidents in Wisconsin and across the country, particularly at youth sporting events, where parents and fans have attacked referees.
In February, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was accused of confronting and berating referees after a loss by his stepson’s high school basketball team in Pulaski, Wis. Also in February, parents at a youth wrestling tournament in Kimberly broke into a fight that was captured on cellphone video.
The proposal would apply to high school games and any sporting event that’s open to the public. A sports official is defined as a referee, umpire, linesman, timekeeper, inspector, judge, or person who performs similar functions. They could be paid or unpaid.
The measure would have to pass both the state Assembly and Senate, and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, before it would become law.
FOOTBALL
Houston’s J.J. Watt added to active roster
HOUSTON — J.J. Watt has been added to Houston’s active roster ahead of the Texans playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice on Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve on Tuesday. The Texans host the Bills on Saturday afternoon.
The defensive end said last week that he was confident that he’d play this week but that it’s unlikely that he’ll participate in as many snaps as he has throughout his career.
Tomlin: Rudolph is Steelers’ top backup QB
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2019 season was defined by chaos at quarterback. Coach Mike Tomlin is eyeing a return to normalcy in 2020.
Tomlin said Tuesday the team expects veteran Ben Roethlisberger to return next season after missing all but six quarters of Pittsburgh’s uneven 8-8 ride in 2019 because of a right elbow injury. Mason Rudolph, who took over for Roethlisberger when Roethlisberger went down in Week 2 against Seattle, will be the top backup despite some erratic play that led to him getting benched in favor of undrafted rookie free agent Devlin “Duck” Hodges.
Lions coach Patricia fires 6 staff members
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight end coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill.
Lions coach Matt Patricia announced the moves Tuesday, two days after the franchise ended its worst season in a decade. Patricia said he will do a complete evaluation over the following days and weeks to make decisions in the best interest of the team coming off a 3-12-1 season. Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been told they will be retained in 2020.
Dorsey out, leaving Browns to find coach, GMCLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns ended 2019 the same way they began the year — coach-less and some would argue clueless as well.
Cleveland’s ringing in 2020 amid more chaos for a perpetually chaotic franchise after Browns general manager John Dorsey resigned, his stunning departure coming just two days after coach Freddie Kitchens was fired following a disappointing 6-10 season.
Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam.
BASEBALL
Twins sign pitchers Bailey, Hill to 1-year dealsMINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have signed pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts.
Bailey, a 33-year-old right-hander, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July.
Hill, a 39-year-old lefty, started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.
HOCKEY
Penguins’ Guentzel out 4-6 months
PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel’s play-making helped the Pittsburgh Penguins withstand the loss of captain Sidney Crosby, earning his first All-Star team in the process. The joy over Guentzel’s selection proved short-lived. The talented forward will miss at least four months after injuring his right shoulder late in a win over Ottawa on Monday night.
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said Guentzel underwent surgery on Tuesday and will be out 4-6 months. The 25-year-old Guentzel injured the shoulder when he slammed into the boards shortly after tapping in his team-high 20th goal of the season. Guentzel slowly made his way to the bench and walked directly to the dressing room.