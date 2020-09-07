Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race by beating the Chicago Cubs, 7-3, on Sunday night for their third straight win at Wrigley Field.
St. Louis pulled within 1 1/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders, sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday after the Cubs won 4-1 in the series opener Friday night. The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series today.
Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who improved to 14-0 when they score at least five runs this season. Dakota Hudson (2-2) worked five innings of three-run ball, shrugging off a shaky start.
Chicago dropped to 10-15 since its 13-3 start. Anthony Rizzo and Jason Kipnis homered for the Cubs, but Lester (2-2) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in another lackluster performance.
St. Louis went ahead to stay with four runs in the third. With one out and runners on first and second, Goldschmidt hit a massive drive to left that departed Wrigley Field and landed on Waveland Avenue for his fourth homer. Tyler O’Neill singled with two out and scored on Rangel Ravelo’s double, giving the Cardinals a 5-3 lead.
Lester allowed six hits, struck out four and walked two, extending his winless stretch to five starts. The 36-year-old left-hander is 0-1 with a 9.26 ERA during the slump, yielding 40 hits in 23 1/3 innings.
The Cardinals added two more in the seventh, taking a 7-3 lead on RBI singles by Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong. Wong is batting .393 (11 for 28) in his last seven games.
Mets 14, Phillies 1 — At New York: Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings, Aaron Nola was let down by lackluster defense and the Mets poured it on with a season-best 17 hits. Pete Alonso homered twice, Jeff McNeil hit his first shot of the season, and Brandon Nimmo and Wilson Ramos also went deep for the Mets, who have won four of five.
Braves 10, Nationals 3 — At Atlanta: Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam — and second of the series — leading Atlanta to a 10-past Patrick Corbin and the Nationals.
Pirates 3, Reds 2 — At Pittsburgh: Erik Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run ninth inning as Pittsburgh rallied to win. Josh Bell and Ke’Bryan Hayes began the winning rally with singles off Raisel Iglesias (2-3). Bell then scored the tying run on Cole Tucker’s single.
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2 — At San Francisco: Donovan Solano hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning to lead San Francisco.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 8, Royals 2 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and Chicago completed a four-game sweep. Keuchel (6-2) left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning and is considered day to day. He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two.
The AL Central-leading White Sox went ahead 5-0 in the seventh inning against reliever Josh Staumont. Encarnación hit a 448-foot blast into the second deck of the fountains beyond the wall in left-center to score Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu, who had singled to extend his hitting streak to 20 games.
Tigers 10, Twins 8 — At Minneapolis: Grayson Greiner hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off left fielder Eddie Rosario’s glove and Detroit rocked Minnesota’s bullpen for eight runs.
Orioles 5, Yankees 1 — At Baltimore: Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka and Baltimore beat skidding New York.
Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 8 — At Boston: Cavan Biggio’s two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, and Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered as Toronto held off Boston.
Angels 9, Astros 5 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Anthony Rendon homered, and Jared Walsh and Justin Upton delivered key hits during a four-run eighth inning as Los Angeles swept the series.
Mariners 4, Rangers 3 — At Seattle: Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, and rookie Kyle Lewis added a solo shot to lead Seattle.
INTERLEAGUE
Indians 4, Brewers 1 — At Cleveland: Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 2020 and Carlos Santana had two RBIs, leading Cleveland. Bieber (7-0) only allowed one run and five singles, but the right-hander ran up his pitch count — 58 combined in the fourth and fifth innings — and needed Cleveland’s bullpen to finish things off.
Rays 5, Marlins 4 (10 innings) — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to complete a two-run 10th inning and the AL East leaders won again. Ji-Man Choi tied the game with an RBI double off Brandon Kintzler.
Padres 5, Athletics 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of San Diego’s back-and-forth 5-3 win.