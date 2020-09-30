ASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five other personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans’ game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL issued a statement Tuesday saying both the Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the test results. The Titans beat the Vikings, 31-30, in Minneapolis last weekend. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the eight test results were all confirmed positives, making this the first outbreak since the season began. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of health privacy regulations.
Chargers place CB Harris on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers placed Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday. The cornerback is the fifth defensive starter to end up on IR this season.
Harris joins defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) among defensive starters on IR for the short term. Safety Derwin James (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) have been ruled out for the season.
Eagles TE Goedert to injured reserve
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ Dallas Goedert suffered a fracture in his left ankle Sunday, an NFL source told The Philadelphia Inquirer. Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Goedert would “miss some time” with a “lower body injury,” but he didn’t provide further detail. The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, which would sideline the tight end for at least three weeks.
Falcons lose Dennard to IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.
The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons’ depleted secondary. Atlanta was missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. The team announced Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Ex-Titan Haynesworth facing charges
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested Monday after he was accused of threatening and yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
Cleveland, Tenn., police officers responded at 4:34 p.m. to a report that Haynesworth was yelling at his ex-girlfriend, according to a statement from the police. The woman told officers Haynesworth had driven there from his home in Franklin, Tenn., about 160 miles away, after making threats to physically harm her and her boyfriend. No physical assault was reported, according to the police statement.
Former Hawkeye DiCindio dies at 83
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa football lettermen William DiCindio has passed away at the age of 83.
DiCindio lettered for two seasons (1960-61) as an offensive guard for the Hawkeyes. DiCindio and the Hawkeyes captured the 1960 Big Ten Championship and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll under head coach Forest Evashevski.
Notre Dame traces outbreak to team meal, player vomiting on sideline
Notre Dame will resume football practice Wednesday despite having 39 players in isolation or quarantine due to a COVID-19 outbreak that ESPN.com reported was traced to a pregame team meal and a player vomiting on the sideline.
The Irish reported 18 new positive tests Monday. The outbreak from events around the Sept. 19 game against South Florida has resulted in 25 players in isolation and 14 others in quarantine due to contact tracing.
Coach Brian Kelly told ESPN.com the team will change its pregame meal routine to eat in large conference rooms to allow players to spread out. He also said rapid antigen tests now will be available on the sideline during games. The player who vomited during the game was initially treated for dehydration before testing positive Monday, Kelly said.
North Dakota State to allow family at games
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State University athletic department officials said Tuesday they are limiting attendance at the team’s only fall game to family members of players, reversing an earlier decision to allow fans during the coronavirus pandemic.
The school was planning for about 8,000 spectators at Saturday’s game against Central Arkansas at the 19,000-seat Fargodome. The school said in a release the change was made “in the best interest of health and safety for the participating student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
Virus cancels South Alabama-Troy game
South Alabama called off its Saturday game with Sun Belt rival Troy because of COVID-19. The school on Tuesday didn’t say how many players had been affected by the coronavirus, but the team was stopping workouts.
South Alabama, Troy and the league will try to find a makeup date. South Alabama’s next scheduled game isn’t until Oct. 17, when Texas State visits.
BASEBALL
Twins shelve Donaldson for wild-card series
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson will miss the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf, and the team included rookie Alex Kirilloff on the roster that was set on Tuesday prior to Game 1.
Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and returned to the lineup on Sept. 2, but he was removed from Friday’s game after the first inning with cramping. The 2015 AL MVP award winner worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness.
Gurriel takes pay cut to stay with Astros
HOUSTON — First baseman Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022 that guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20% from his 2020 deal. The agreement was announced hours before the defending AL champions started their first-round playoff matchup against at Minnesota on Tuesday.