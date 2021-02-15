DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 resumed at 9 p.m. after a weather delay that lasted more than five hours and prompted several drivers to make fast-food runs outside the track.
Kevin Harvick was out front when the race restarted under caution with 185 laps remaining.
NASCAR’s signature event was halted after 15 laps because of lightning and then heavy rain. Sixteen cars were involved in a huge crash just one lap before the stoppage.
With radar showing a lengthy delay, at least three drivers hit the road to grab some grub.
Drivers Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick used the red flag to refuel, giving new meaning to fast food. The drivers left the track and made quick trips across the street for food.
Briscoe posted a picture on social media of him wearing his firesuit in the drive-thru at Panda Express. Chastain posted a pic of him in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, a sponsor. Reddick sat down inside Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, also a sponsor, and ate some chicken pot pie.
Pitbull’s Daytona 500 party ended well before last call.
The platinum-selling rapper bought into Trackhouse Racing, which placed driver Daniel Suarez in the field. Suarez drives the No. 99 Chevrolet and was among the drivers collected in a 16-car pileup early. He was forced out after 13 laps completed.
“Mr. Worldwide” also gave the command for drivers to start their engines.
Pitbull is all in as one of NASCAR’s newest team owners.
“Now that there’s no touring going on, I’m going to be pretty much at every race,” Pitbull said. “There’s a higher calling to this.”
Pitbull joined NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as celebrity owners entering NASCAR this year. Trackhouse was launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks and he watched the race with Pitbull from a suite.
“There’s no hidden agenda. We’re here to win,” Pitbull said.