ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced Friday that it will require its football teams to provide an availability report of its players to the conference office no more than two hours before kickoff as part its efforts to safeguard the integrity of games amid the growth of legalized gambling. The conference also announced a partnership with U.S. Integrity, a company that monitors sporting events for illegal or improper gambling activities, to provide enhanced monitoring and additional educational resources to help prevent student-athletes, coaches and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering. No other Power Five conference has a league-wide availability report, though the Atlantic Coast Conference tried a loosely run midweek injury report several years ago.
49ers trade QB Lance to Cowboys
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him. A person familiar with the situation said the Cowboys will send a fourth-round pick to San Francisco for a player drafted third overall in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. BASEBALL
Padres’ Suárez suspended for 10 games
NEW YORK — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suárez was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Friday, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff. Suárez was ejected Wednesday for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against Miami. Suárez denied using any banned substances, saying he only had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game.
Jones to retire with Baltimore next month
BALTIMORE — Five-time All-Star Adam Jones is going to retire with the Baltimore Orioles next month. The 38-year-old Jones hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2019. The Orioles announced plans to honor Jones on Sept. 15 in a social media post Friday. Jones spent 11 of his 14 MLB seasons with the Orioles. He collected 1,781 hits, 263 homers, 866 RBIs and 875 runs in 1,613 games with the franchise. For his major league career, Jones finished with 1,939 hits, 282 homers and 945 RBIs. AUTO RACING
Briscoe qualifies on pole at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chase Briscoe won the pole Friday for the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Briscoe had a lap at 181.822 mph in the No. 14 Ford in the final round of qualifying, edging Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola for the No. 1 starting spot. Harrison Burton qualified third in another Ford, followed by 23IX Racing teammates Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs in Toyotas. The top five qualifiers are among 17 drivers vying for the series’ final postseason berth at Daytona. golf
Morikawa, Hovland share lead
ATLANTA — One bad shot during practice led to Collin Morikawa spending two hours looking for a fix. And now he has a scoring record at East Lake that previously belonged to Tiger Woods. Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale. BASKETBALL
World Cup Day 1 sets attendance record
MANILA, Philippines — On Day 1 of the Basketball World Cup, the Philippines made history. A record crowd of 38,115 filled Philippine Arena for Friday’s game between the host team and the Dominican Republic – easily the biggest crowd to see a game in World Cup history. Setting that mark was one of the Philippines’ stated goals for some time, and the country famous for its love of basketball made it happen. TRACK & FIELD
Lyle completes sweep of 100, 200 at worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Noah Lyles won the 200-meter world title Friday in 19.52 seconds, becoming the first man to complete the 100-200 sprint double at worlds since Usain Bolt did it for the third and final time back in 2015. SOCCER
U.S. to play CONCACAF quarterfinal in Austin
CHICAGO — The United States will play its first competitive match in Gregg Berhalter’s second term as coach in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal at Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the site Friday. The second leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series will be on the road Nov. 19-21.