Indiana Iowa Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (left) walks off the court with teammate Kris Murray after Thursday’s game against Indiana in Iowa City. Murray scored 30 points with 10 rebounds and Iowa won, 91-89, after trailing by 21 points.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana, 91-89, on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.