SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Matias Maccelli to a three-year, $10.2 million contract, a person familiar with the deal said on Sunday.
The former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout had an immediate impact in his first full season with the Coyotes.
The Finnish forward was second among NHL rookies with 22 points before a lower-body injury knocked him out of the lineup for six weeks in late December. The 22-year-old picked up where he left off after returning, finishing with 11 goals and 38 assists in 64 games. Maccelli finished fourth in voting for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best rookie, and his 49 points was second behind Seattle’s Matty Beniers’ 57 among rookies. He has 12 goals and 43 assists in 87 career NHL games.
Recommended for you
Maccelli was third in scoring for the Coyotes and is expected to be a key player in the franchise’s rebuild.
Maccelli tallied eight goals and 21 points in 36 games for Dubuque in 2017-18 and 31 goals and 72 points in 62 games the following seasons. The Coyotes selected him in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
BASEBALL
CINCINNATI — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez had surgery on his left ring finger after injuring himself during warmups and will miss an additional four weeks.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tellez was shagging fly balls in the outfield Saturday and got his finger stuck in the padding of the center field wall. Tellez tore his fingernail off and had to undergo surgery to insert 17 stitches and repair a small fracture on the end of the finger. He had been on track to return Tuesday in Philadelphia. He has been on the injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation.
ST. LOUIS — Catcher Andrew Knizner was activated from the 10-day injured list by the St. Louis Cardinals, who optioned first baseman Luken Baker to Memphis and returned right-hander James Naile to the Triple-A farm team.
Knizner was placed on the IL on July 5 after injuring his right groin against the Miami Marlins. St. Louis carried three catchers for Sunday’s series finale against Washington, with Knizner joining Willson Contreras and Iván Herrera. Baker was 1-for-6 in three games following his July 3 recall. Naile was the Cardinals’ 27th player in Saturday’s doubleheader.
DENVER — New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his right calf running out a grounder. Donaldson, a three-time All-Star, was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring.
BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he’s coming back in his original uniform number. James will return to No. 23 next season.
James has alternated between No. 23 and No. 6 after wearing 23 when he entered the NBA in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was in No. 6 while becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader last season, a number now retired by the league following the death of Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell. James’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that James decided to make the switch out of respect for Russell.
FOOTBALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. A person familiar with the agreement said Sunday the Titans have agreed on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives worth $32 million.
MOTOR SPORTS
TORONTO — Christian Lundgaard won the Honda Indy Toronto for his first victory of the IndyCar season.
The Dane started the race on the pole but ultimately won because of a failed strategic gamble by Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon. IndyCar seasons standings leader Alex Palou took second despite starting 15th on the grid and a damaged front wing. His podium finish Sunday padded his lead in the season’s standings ahead of Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate. Colton Herta was third for his first podium of the season.
DENVER —Funny Car points leader Matt Hagan picked up the victory for Tony Stewart Racing at the final NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series race at Bandimere Speedway, powering past Alexis DeJoria in the final round on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd at the 43rd Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals.
Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the 10th of 21 races in the season.
It was also the third straight sellout crowd to close out racing at Bandimere Speedway.
HORSE RACING
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Funny Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died from complications of colic. He was 23.