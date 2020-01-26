News in your town

NFL: Afterthought as it is, Pro Bowl has rich history

Column: Finally, the Super Bowl might be fun again

49ers' Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team

Sports briefs: Washington State's Anthony Gordon leads North in Senior Bowl

College basketball roundup: UNC beats Miami as Williams tops Smith for 4th on wins list

College basketball: Doughty, Okoro lead No. 16 Auburn past Iowa State

Tennis: Nadal vs. Kyrgios in Australia, as good as it gets

MLB: Abreu looking forward to winning with White Sox

College basketball: Dosunmu's shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan