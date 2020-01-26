The Iowa State women’s basketball team (12-6, 4-3 Big 12) led the whole way on Saturday, taking an 89-67 win over the Kansas Jayhawks (12-6, 1-6 Big 12) in Ames, Iowa, highlighted by a career day of 20 points from Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw.
The Cyclone defense was locked in from the start, holding the Jayhawks scoreless for the first 5 minutes of the game. During that stretch, the Cyclones took an early 8-0 advantage. The lead continued to grow for the Cyclones as they ended the first quarter with an 18-6 edge, scoring 10 points off of nine Jayhawk turnovers.
In the second quarter, Iowa State found its groove from behind the arc after shooting at a 1-for-7 clip in the first quarter. The Cyclones shot a perfect 5-for-5 in the second quarter of play, pulling away for a 20-point lead. Iowa State ended the first half with a 47-29 lead.
The Cyclones continued their 3-point success by opening the second half at a 5-for-6 pace. Iowa State’s lead topped out at 31 to end the third quarter.
Bradley 61, Northern Iowa 47 — At Peoria, Ill.: Bre Gunnels led the Panthers (11-6, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference) with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but UNI fell to league-leading Bradley (15-2, 6-0) on Friday night.
Former Western Dubuque standouts Rose Simon-Ressler (three rebounds, two assists, one point in 22 minutes) and Megan Maahs (four rebounds, three points in 13 minutes) contributed for UNI.