APTOPIX Cardinals Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman kisses the ball before pitching during the fourth inning of the team’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Way back in the beginning, when Mike Seander started making music, he used a closet in his apartment as a makeshift recording studio. There was a cheap microphone, and some towels were hung up for sound proofing.

Seander had no idea where it might go, but he was backed by a supportive friend, a fellow pitcher on the Duke University baseball team named Marcus Stroman.

