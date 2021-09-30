Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch this season for the Los Angeles Angels, and the two-way All-Star will focus on his at-bats in the final few games.
“There’s really nothing left to prove on the mound,” manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. “He’s exceeded expectations on the mound this year.”
Maddon said it was a mutual decision after a conversation with Ohtani (9-2, 3.18 ERA) that the strong AL MVP candidate not pitch in the season finale Sunday at Seattle.
“It’s really not complicated,” Maddon said. “He’s finished with two really strong outings and there’s really nothing to gain right now,. So it’s probably the best thing to have him not pitch.”
Ohtani, the American League starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and also in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter, struck out 10 batters in each of his final two pitching starts. The last was a no-decision in the home finale against the Mariners on Sunday, when he allowed one run over seven innings.
“Obviously if we were trying to make the playoffs and in a pennant race and not eliminated, he’d be the first guy out there. In this situation, we just didn’t see the upside,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “What he’s done has been pretty amazing. It’s been fun to watch. I look forward to seeing what he can do next year. I know this sounds crazy, but I still think there’s another level and I can’t wait to see it.”
CHICAGO — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for three games and fined for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday’s 8-7 win at Detroit.
Major League Baseball announced the punishment on Wednesday. Anderson decided to appeal, and he was in the starting lineup for Chicago’s home game against Cincinnati.
Anderson made contact with Timmons during the ninth inning against the Tigers, according to the release from MLB.
The benches cleared after Chicago slugger José Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second. The dustup occurred after Abreu was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season.
The White Sox are headed to the postseason after clinching the AL Central title. Anderson is allowed to keep playing while the appeal process plays out, so his suspension could wait until next year.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals agreed Wednesday to a $9 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and ‘23. Taylor can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 325, 375, 425, 475 and 525 plate appearances. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
FOOTBALL
TAMPA, Fla. — When Tom Brady calls, people listen.
Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback who has been dealing with offseason legal issues, is the latest high-profile player to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in hopes of helping Brady win another Super Bowl.
Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday with the defending NFL champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.
LORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith has a concussion after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning.
The head injury leaves his availability for the Jets’ game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in doubt.
The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team’s facility when the crash occurred. When he arrived at the facility, he went through tests that revealed the concussion. Smith was held out of practice and will now be in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in the Southern California desert.
Djokovic came up one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles this year, losing in the U.S. Open final. He won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles.
Also out of the event are former winners Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer, who is recovering from knee surgery in August.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Instant replay of out-of-bounds violations in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime of NBA games this season will be initiated by a coach’s challenge, rather than referees.
The NBA’s Board of Governors approved the change Wednesday on a one-year trial basis.
Under the previous rule, coaches could not challenge an out-of-bounds ruling within the final two minutes. The change allows coaches to challenge an out-of-bounds ruling at any point in the game.
SOCCER
Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday.
The 80-year-old Pelé removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
“Now that he’s stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home,” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives. “(Thank you) for all the affection and love we received from you this month!”
Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.
Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing him recovering in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.