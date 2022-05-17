Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the deal.
Alexander, 25, was a second-team selection in All-Pro voting in 2020 but played just four games last season before getting sidelined by an injured right shoulder. Alexander returned to play in the Packers’ 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
He led the Packers in passes defensed each of his first three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was an alternate in 2019.
Vikings add analytics expert in VP role
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings hired Demitrius Washington as vice president of football operations on Monday, a new position under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah that’s designed to take the front office deeper into data-based decision-making.
Washington was the manager of football research and development for the past two years with the San Francisco 49ers, focusing on process improvement and statistical analysis. He was an analyst in the department for five years prior to that, when he worked closely with Adofo-Mensah.
Browns QB Watson to meet with NFL reps
CLEVELAND — NFL officials will meet this week with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as the league continues to investigate whether he violated its personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Monday.
Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, is scheduled to speak with the league’s representatives in Texas, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Ravens sign former Badgers LB Biegel
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Vince Biegel on Monday.
Biegel played five games last season for the Miami Dolphins. He also started 10 games for Miami in 2019. Prior to that, he played for the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.
BASEBALL
Guardians acquire Ramirez from Seattle
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez on Monday from the Seattle Mariners on Monday for cash or a player to be named. The 27-year-old Ramirez, who made seven appearances for the Mariners this season, was immediately optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
HOCKEY
Vegas firer DeBoer after missing playoffs
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Peter DeBoer on Monday in the aftermath of missing the playoffs for the first time in their five-year franchise history.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement and thanked DeBoer for his work with the organization, but also said the team was looking for a fresh voice roughly four months before training camp opens.
Islanders promote longtime Trotz assistant
NEW YORK — The Islanders on Monday named Lane Lambert as Barry Trotz’s replacement, giving his longtime assistant his first head coaching job in the NHL. It took just a week from the decision to move on from Trotz with one year left on his contract for the team to conclude that Lambert was the right choice to succeed him.
Finland beats U.S. at world championships
TAMPERE, Finland — Sakari Manninen scored and added two assists for host Finland to beat the United States, 4-1, and keep a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship on Monday. Alex Galchenyuk scored the consolation goal for the Americans in the third period.
TENNIS
Monfils withdraws from French Open
PARIS — Gael Monfils withdrew from the French Open on Monday because of an injury to his right heel that will require minor surgery. Monfils, France’s highest-ranked player at No. 22, said he has been hampered by the lesion in his foot since the Monte Carlo Masters in April, adding that the he can’t move properly on court.
HORSE RACING
Epicenter is 6-5 favorite for Preakness
BALTIMORE — Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter was set Monday as the 6-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness Stakes, which will be run without Rich Strike.
The surprise Derby winner at 80-1 is not in the field of nine for Saturday’s $1.65 million race. Rich Strike’s owner felt the two-week turnaround did not give the colt enough rest and plans to enter him in the Belmont.
