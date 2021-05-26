Joe West broke Major League Baseball’s umpiring record when the St. Louis Cardinals visited the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
West workd home plate for his 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem.
The colorful West, who turns 69 on Oct. 31, is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive.
He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe.”
West began his big league career at age 23, doing a handful of games in the last month of the 1976 season. His first plate job included Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro throwing to young Braves catcher Dale Murphy.
He has worked the World Series six times. He has 193 career ejections
NEW YORK — Former Colorado Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla and reliever LaTroy Hawkins will manage in the All-Star Futures Game of top prospects at Coors Field on July 11. Castilla will manage the NL team and Hawkins the AL team, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.
The Futures Game will be followed at Coors Field by the Home Run Derby on July 12 and the All-Star Game on July 13.
MIAMI — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm. The move was made before Tuesday’s game in Miami. The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list.
NEW YORK — Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees.
FOOTBALL
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa quarterback Jason Manson has been named Director of Player Development for the Iowa football program. He will serve as a guide for student-athletes as they transition from high school to college, supporting their academic and football successes while creating a positive and memorable college experience.
BASKETBALL
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese agreed to a contract extension that could keep her at the school through 2027-28.
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans announced the deal with The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year on Tuesday. Frese’s contract now runs at least through the 2026-27 season. She is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson has promoted video coordinator and former all-American Seth Tuttle to his staff as an assistant coach. Tuttle joined the staff in 2018 as a graduate assistant before moving to the video coordinator position in 2020.
HOCKEY
EDMONTON, Alberta — Wayne Gretzky is leaving as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, citing “the pandemic and other life changes.”
The 60-year-old hockey great announced the decision Tuesday on Twitter. He said he will not be able to “dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization.” Gretzky’s duties included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located.
RIGA, Latvia — Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan, 3-0, Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship.
Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52. Team USA’s roster includes former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Eric Robinson.
GOLF
The LPGA Tour chose Princeton athletic director Mollie Marcoux Samaan as its commissioner Tuesday, the second woman to lead the tour since its formation in 1950.
Marcoux Samaan succeeds Mike Whan, who announced in January he was resigning and then took over as CEO of the U.S. Golf Association.