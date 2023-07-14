ATLANTA — A woman seriously injured in the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages.
Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the Jan. 15 crash along with Willock while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship celebration.
Bowles’ lawsuit filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County State Court accuses the UGA Athletics Association of negligent entrustment of LeCroy and states that the association was aware that she had at least two “super speeder” violations among four speeding tickets prior to the crash.
Bowles sustained multiple serious injuries in the crash including lumbar and rib fractures, a spinal cord injury and lacerations to the kidney and liver, the lawsuit stated. She also sustained a closed head injury with neurological damage and severe eye pain.
Former Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also in the vehicle that crashed. He sustained minor injuries.
Jets, All-Pro Williams agree to extension
All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets agreed Thursday to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year.
The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. The guarantee is the largest in Jets history, surpassing the $51 million linebacker C.J. Mosley got as a free agent in 2019.
BASEBALL
MLB releases 2024 schedule
NEW YORK — The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.
MLB released its 2024 schedule Thursday, seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement.
All 30 teams are slated to play on March 28, a week after the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in a two-game series at Seoul on March 20-21, MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea.
AL openers include the Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore, Detroit at the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, Cleveland at Oakland, Boston at Seattle and Toronto at Tampa Bay. NL games on March 28 have Colorado at Arizona, Washington at Cincinnati, St. Louis at the Dodgers, Pittsburgh at Miami, Milwaukee at the New York Mets, Atlanta at Philadelphia and San Francisco at San Diego.
Games outside the U.S. and Canada include Houston and Colorado on April 27 and 28 in Mexico City, and the Mets and Phillies on June 8 and 9 in London.
The Cardinals and Giants are scheduled to play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., on June 20 in a tribute to the Negro Leagues and Willie Mays.
The All-Star Game is July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The regular season is scheduled to end on Sept. 29.
BASKETBALL
NCAA committee talks tourney expansion
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee discussed possible expansion of March Madness at its meetings this week but said no moves were imminent to increase the field beyond the current 68 teams.
Earlier this year, the NCAA Division I board of directors approved recommendations by the DI transformation committee that included allowing one quarter of teams in bigger sports to compete in championship events. That could mean expanding the fields in both men’s and women’s basketball up to 90 teams.
GOLF
Glover leads Barbasol Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship. The 43-year-old Glover extended his run of consecutive rounds in the 60s to nine.
Fellow PGA Tour veterans Ryan Moore and Ryan Armour each shot 64 at Keene Trace Club. Daniel Brown, Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble and Andrew Novak each shot 65.
OLYMPICS
Gymnast Douglas aiming for Paris in 2024
Gabby Douglas, the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is taking aim at the 2024 Games in Paris. Douglas announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she is making a comeback attempt, a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.