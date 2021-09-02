WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone has informed the club he’s resigning rather than comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Boone, 73, has been with Washington since 2004 and moved into his role as VP and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo after the 2015 season. He was assistant GM and vice president of player development from 2006-2013.
The father of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was a four-time All-Star catcher during his 19-year major league career. Bob Boone also managed the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.
Washington won the World Series in 2019, the first championship in franchise history.
The Nationals said employees were notified of the policy Aug. 12 and had until Aug. 26 to provide proof of full vaccination or one dose or apply for an exemption.
“As a company, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep one another safe and felt that mandating vaccines was the absolute right thing to do for our employees and our community,” the team said in a statement that was originally released last week.
NEW YORK — New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, hours after attending a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.
Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test. Scott, 44, was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda had season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday in Dallas, the team said. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 24 with right forearm tightness.
FOOTBALL
CHICAGO — The Bears on Wednesday placed inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on IR with a knee injury. Players placed on injured reserve must miss a minimum of three weeks. This season, the NFL is allowing teams to designate an unlimited number of players to return from IR.
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for a season-long absence for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus.
Smith had the procedure done by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson after being injured in the team’s last exhibition game Friday at Kansas City. Smith had a full repair of the meniscus, coach Mike Zimmer said. That usually means a minimum four-month recovery, so the best-case scenario would be the Vikings making the playoffs and Smith being a fast healer.
The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”
Texas A&M’s board of regents voted Wednesday to extend coach Jimbo Fisher’s contract through the 2031 season and give him a significant raise. Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he took over at Texas A&M before the 2018 season. The extension will increase his salary to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023. After that his salary will increase by $100,000 each year.
SOCCER
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but still broke the men’s international scoring record before adding a second goal as Portugal beat visiting Ireland, 2-1, in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday. Ronaldo grabbed his 110th goal in the 89th minute to move ahead of former Iran striker Ali Daei.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State named football alumnus and deputy athletic director Alan Haller as its 20th athletic director on Wednesday. Haller served as deputy athletic director since 2019, having been with the athletic department since 2010. He was a lieutenant for the university police department for 13 years. Haller played cornerback for the Spartans under coach George Perles from 1988-91 before playing for multiple NFL teams from 1992-95.
HOCKEY
ST. LOUIS — Colton Parayko’s name is out of trade rumors and in the St. Louis Blues’ long-term plans after agreeing to terms Wednesday on a $52 million, eight-year contract.
The team’s top defenseman was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and his impending departure threatened to remove another key performer from the blue line that helped St. Louis hoist the Stanley Cup in 2019. Instead, Parayko will count $6.5 million against the salary cap when his new deal starts in the 2022-23 season until it runs out in 2030.
HORSE RACING
Leading owners accused in Ponzi scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury Park over the years is accused of defrauding 200 investors of nearly $18 million in an investment scam.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Jason Bullard and his wife, Angela Romero-Bullard, of Shakopee, operated the Ponzi scheme from 2007 to 2021. The Bullards own Empire Racing Stables LLC, a 24-horse operation that has been one of the top winners at the Shakopee track in recent years.