Wyndham Clark celebrates his victory after the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.

 Chris Carlson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wyndham Clark tried to pull his hat over his eyes with both hands as he struggled to hold back tears on the 18th green at Quail Hollow Club after winning his first PGA Tour event at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The long, agonizing wait that included days on tour where he wanted to “break some clubs” were over. It was time to celebrate.

