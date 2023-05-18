College football players will benefit financially from the use of their likenesses when EA Sports brings back its college football game for the first time since 2013.
The gaming company says it wants “to bring an EA SPORTS college football experience back to our fans,” and will allow student-athletes to opt in or opt out of having their likeness included. Those that opt in will receive compensation.
The company confirmed Wednesday that players who decide to opt out of EA Sports College Football will be replaced by generic avatars. It declined to discuss financial terms of the deal, such as whether more popular players will be compensated differently than less-known ones or whether their popularity will be tracked, and said its goal is to have all Division I FBS programs represented.
Recommended for you
EA Sports last issued a college football game in 2013.
BASEBALL
Brewers place Miley on injured list
ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley went on the injured list Wednesday, one day after a lat strain caused him to leave a game after throwing only 22 pitches.
The Brewers filled Miley’s spot on the roster by recalling right-hander Jake Cousins from Triple-A Nashville. Cousins has gone 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA in three appearances with Milwaukee and 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA in eight games with Nashville this season.
Rangers activate SS Seager
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the injured list Wednesday after 31 games because of a left hamstring strain.
The AL West-leading Rangers made the move before the finale of their series against NL East leader Atlanta. Seager was back in the lineup hitting second, as usual, but was the designated hitter instead of playing shortstop in his first game back.
Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw
OAKLAND, Calif. — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson. Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.
While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, apparently killing the animal.
The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.
HOCKEY
U.S. beats Austria for 4th straight win
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria, 4-1, on Wednesday for a fourth straight victory in the group stage.
Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi and Carter Mazur also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.