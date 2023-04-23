NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin will be on the pole this afternoon for the Geico 500.

 Chris O'Meara The AP

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin won the first superspeedway pole of his career and will lead the field to green at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and two-time winner at Talladega, turned a lap at 180.642 mph in Saturday qualifying to put his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the top starting spot.

