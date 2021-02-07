Kaillie Humphries got some help from a U.S. bobsled legend on her way to making history Saturday.
Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds.
And Humphries drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners that were owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died nearly four years ago.
“A big portion of this was for him, too,” Humphries said, talking through her tears moments after winning the title. “This feels great.”
Humphries also won world championships in 2012, 2013 and 2020, along with Olympic golds in 2010 and 2014. The Olympic titles and first two world crowns came while she was racing for Canada. She was released from that national team, began sliding for USA Bobsled in 2019 and is awaiting a citizenship decision that will determine whether she can be part of the U.S. Olympic team next year.
Germany’s Sandra Kiriasis is the only other three-time women’s world champion. And now Humphries stands alone atop that list.
Jones is now a world champion in two different sports — winning those crowns in three different decades. She’s a two-time indoor women’s hurdles champion. She began bobsledding nearly a decade ago and now has by far the biggest victory of her sliding career.
BASKETBALL
Michigan-Illinois game postponed
Michigan’s men’s basketball game Thursday against Illinois has been postponed. That will be the fifth straight game the fourth-ranked Wolverines miss. They’ve been following a Jan. 23 recommendation from the state health department that the school pause athletic activities in all sports. That came after several positive tests for a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. Michigan said it expects to resume the season Feb. 14 at Wisconsin.
FOOTBALL
Source: Eagles close to trading Wentz
PHILADELPHIA — Two NFL personnel sources said Friday that they’d heard the Eagles were getting close to trading quarterback Carson Wentz, as Colts general manager Chris Ballard was telling an Indianapolis radio show that he is “exploring lots of options” to replace retiring quarterback Philip Rivers.
Indianapolis seems a likely landing place if Wentz is traded, since the head coach there is Frank Reich, Wentz’s offensive coordinator with the Eagles for his first two years in the league. The Colts are expected to hire Press Taylor, the Eagles’ former quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, who is close to Wentz.
BASEBALL
Rangers deal Andrus to A’s for Davis
Veteran infielder Elvis Andrus was traded to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, just over two months after the Texas Rangers said the only player remaining from their only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role. Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A’s for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.
Correa, Astros reach deal on $11.7M deal
HOUSTON — Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros settled their arbitration case Saturday, reaching a deal on a one-year contract for $11.7 million. Correa had asked for $12.5 million and the Astros had offered $9.75 million. The 26-year-old All-Star had an $8 million salary that became a prorated $2,962,963 during the pandemic-shortened season.
GOLF
Spieth shares lead at Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A day after saying he needed to be patient about results, Jordan Spieth matched his career best with a 10-under 61 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Winless since the 2017 British Open, Spieth is trying to recapture the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories — three of them majors — in his first five seasons on the tour.
BOXING
Former champ Spinks dies at 67
LAS VEGAS — Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67.
Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. He had been battling prostate and other cancers.
His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.