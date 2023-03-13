MOLINE, Ill. — Maggie Bair scored 19 points with 15 rebounds and six blocks, Katie Dinnebier scored 19 points and had nine assists and Drake routed Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Belmont 89-71 in the tournament championship game on Sunday to qualify for its 14th NCAA Tournament.

Anna Miller scored 15 points for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (22-9), who last went to the Big Dance in 2019. Grace Berg added 14 points and Sarah Gueldner 11.

