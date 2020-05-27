AMES, Iowa — Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is joining Iowa State as a graduate transfer.
Iowa State announced Coleman-Lands’ signing Tuesday. He averaged 11.1 points per game for the Blue Demons last season. He will be eligible immediately pending his graduation from DePaul.
Coleman-Lands began his career at Illinois, where he led the team in 3-pointers made in each of his two seasons. The Indianapolis native was granted a sixth year by the NCAA in early April after sitting out the 2017-18 season as a transfer and being limited to just nine games in 2018-19 because of injury.
“We are excited to bring Jalen into our program,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Being from the Midwest, he is a player we’ve been familiar with for a while. He will bring immediate experience, leadership and scoring to the perimeter that we needed for this season. We are looking for Jalen to make a big impact on both ends of the floor.”
Coleman-Lands started all 32 games for the Blue Demons last season. He has 1,072 points in 110 career games.
FOOTBALL
Iowa State athletic director Jaime Pollard is telling Cyclones fans that football home games will be played at no more than 50% capacity at Jack Trice Stadium, pending a change in state and local health guidelines. That means no more than 30,000 fans.
Pollard made the announcement in a letter posted to the ISU athletics website Tuesday.
About 22,000 season tickets have been renewed, leaving about 8,000 seats to be filled. Fans not renewing their season tickets and making their Cyclone Club donation by June 12 won’t be allowed to attend games unless guidelines change and capacity can exceed 50%. Single-game tickets sales are unlikely unless capacity is increased.
Season ticket holders who don’t renew for 2020 will continue to have first rights on their same seats for 2021. Season ticket holders who renew but later decide they aren’t comfortable attending games because of fear of coronavirus infection can request a refund or defer the purchase of their season tickets to the 2021 season.
NEW YORK — College football conferences and television networks have agreed to hold off on announcing start times for early-season games.
CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically announce early game times for the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on June 1.
The two sides decided to wait a few weeks for the 2020 season as sports like the NHL and NBA work toward returning after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The college football season is scheduled to begin with a handful of games on Aug. 29 and a full slate of games the following week.
EVANSTON, Ill. — Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has transferred to Northwestern, giving the Wildcats another option behind center after they struggled offensively last season. Northwestern also announced former Kent State punter Derek Adams had joined the team.
Ramsey and Adams are eligible to play for coach Pat Fitzgerald this season as graduate transfers. Ramsey made 23 starts and appeared in 32 games overall in three seasons with the Hoosiers. He passed for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 832 yards and 14 TDs.
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he’s confident the NFL will play in 2020.
“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said Tuesday during an interview on CNBC. “The real question is will there be fans in the stadiums?”
The NFL has said it expects to play a full schedule beginning Sept. 10, but is preparing contingency plans in case the coronavirus pandemic makes venue changes or games without fans necessary.
MOTOR SPORTS
CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch passed Austin Cindric on the final lap in overtime to win his 97th career Xfinity Series race in dramatic fashion late Monday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
After a crash involving several cars sent the race into overtime, Cindric passed Busch on a restart starting at the inside lane of the front row. But Busch battled back and pushed the pedal to the floor, passing Cindric on the last lap to earn his 18th overall win at Charlotte Motor Speedway across NASCAR’s top three series — the most of any driver.
HOCKEY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill has ownership’s backing to return for a fourth season despite overseeing a team that will miss the playoffs for a ninth consecutive year, team president and co-owner Kim Pegula told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Acknowledging the decision might be unpopular among some fans, Pegula said she and her husband, Terry, are confident in the job the GM has done. And while the plan all along was to retain Botterill before the NHL season was paused in March because of the pandemic, Pegula said it is even more important to do so now given the continuity he provides entering an uncertain and extended offseason.
SPORTS MEDIA
LOS ANGELES — It’s a way different kind of year, and so The ESPYs will be, too. For the first time, the show will feature three hosts in remote settings and a changed focus. Instead of honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports, the show is celebrating heroism and humanitarian aid.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will preside over the two-hour broadcast airing June 21 on ESPN. All three live in the Seattle area. Rapinoe and Bird are partners who share a household, which conveniently eases some logistics.