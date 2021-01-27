The NFL says there were no new confirmed positive tests among players and just two new confirmed positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing for COVID-19.
In all, 2,126 tests were administered to 313 players and 3,152 tests were administered to 531 personnel during the weeklong period that ended Saturday. Nearly 955,000 tests have been given to players and personnel since testing started at the beginning of August, and so far 262 players and 462 other personnel have been confirmed positive.
Washington’s King becomes NFL’s 1st Black female assistant position coach
Washington promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach Tuesday, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL. She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.
Nebraska’s McCaffrey enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and appearing in five others last season, the school’s athletic department confirmed Tuesday. The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey nearly beat out Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers’ starting job last fall, and coach Scott Frost in November called the redshirt freshman “the future” at quarterback.
BASEBALL
Phillies, Realmuto agree to $115.5M deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Realmuto gets $20 million next season, of which $10 million is deferred, with $5 million each payable in 2026 and 2027. He gets $23,875,000 in each of the final four years.
Orioles sign Galvis to 1-year deal
The Orioles filled a hole in their infield by agreeing Tuesday with free agent Freddy Galvis to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. Galvis broke into the big leagues with Philadelphia in 2012 and spent the last two years with Cincinnati. The 31-year-old hit .220 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 2020.
Blue Jays, Semien agree to $18M contract
TORONTO — Shortstop Marcus Semien agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Hand, Nationals finalize contract
WASHINGTON — Left-handed reliever Brad Hand finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, giving the team more strength and flexibility in the back end of its bullpen. The deal includes $6.5 million in salary that will be deferred without interest.
Source: Indians bring back Hernandez
CLEVELAND — Free agent second baseman César Hernández has agreed to return to the Cleveland Indians on a 1-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The team and Hernández have an agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, in place and it will become official once medical tests have been completed.
BASKETBALL
Bulls’ Carter to miss at least 1 month
CHICAGO — Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to miss at least another month because of a bruised right quadriceps after an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the original diagnosis, the team announced. Carter sat out the past three games following a collision in practice and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Young, Hawks end Clippers’ win streak
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 38 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers, 108-99, on Tuesday night, ending the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak.
The Clippers were without three starters after leading scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out due to health and safety protocols.
Wall scores 24, Rockets beat Wizards
HOUSTON — John Wall scored 24 points in his first game against his former team, leading the Houston Rockets to a 107-88 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
Wall was selected by Washington with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft and spent his entire career with the Wizards before he was traded to Houston in December for Russell Westbrook and a future first-round pick.
Michigan State ready to return
Michigan State is planning to resume competing later this week after postponing three straight games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the men’s basketball program. Coach Tom Izzo said the Spartans (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are planning to play at Rutgers (8-6, 4-6) on Thursday night. The Big Ten also announced Tuesday that Michigan State’s postponed game against Iowa was rescheduled for Tuesday in Iowa City.
GOLF
Love to captain U.S. Presidents Cup team
The PGA Tour has selected Davis Love III to be U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Trevor Immelman of South Africa previously was selected to be the International team captain. It will be the third time Love has been captain of a U.S. team in the last 10 years.