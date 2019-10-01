Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended Monday for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle that is the most severe punishment in NFL history for an on-field infraction.
Burfict will miss the final 12 games of the season and any playoff games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.” He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league’s player safety rules.
Burfict has the right under the collective bargaining agreement to appeal the punishment in the next three days. He had one of his previous suspensions reduced from five games to three games on an appeal in 2017.
Williams’ 1998 Heisman up for auction
Sports memorabilia collector Brian Hobbs is selling the 1998 Heisman Trophy he purchased from winner Ricky Williams. Hobbs is now selling the trophy as part of the Heritage Auctions’ Fall Sports Memorabilia Collectibles offerings.
Hobbs would not disclose how much he paid for the trophy. Heritage has estimated its value could reach $500,000, topping the auction record set last December when Tim Brown’s 1987 version was sold for $435,763. Williams’ Heisman is the last one awarded before trophy winners were required to sign an agreement forfeiting the right to sell it.
Broncos’ Chubb out for season with torn ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The winless Denver Broncos suffered the worst loss of their anguished season Monday when rising star pass rusher Bradley Chubb was diagnosed with a torn left ACL that requires surgery and ends his season.
The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Chubb was injured in the Broncos’ 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series.
Cardinals release safety Swearinger
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals released starting safety D.J. Swearinger after a disappointing start to the season. The seven-year veteran played in all four games this year and was fourth on the team with 28 tackles. The 28-year-old has also played for the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins during his career.
Jets’ Darnold cleared for non-contact
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold can finally start throwing footballs again. When the New York Jets quarterback will be able to do so in a game remains uncertain. Darnold was cleared Monday for non-contact activities, but he can’t yet lift weights and declined to say whether the swelling of his spleen, a serious symptom of mononucleosis, has dissipated.
Seahawks adding Allen to Ring of Honor
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will induct late owner Paul Allen into the club’s Ring of Honor before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 and helped keep the team in Seattle after former owner Ken Behring attempted to move them to Southern California. He owned the franchise until his death last year from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
BASEBALL
CPR from journalist saves man in Cubs’ dugout
ST. LOUIS — A videographer who collapsed from a heart attack in the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium is alive, thanks in part to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist. The videographer, 64-year-old Mike Flanary, was in the Chicago Cubs’ dugout Sunday before the game the Cardinals eventually won, 9-0, to clinch the National League Central title.
Flanary collapsed and was briefly without a pulse. The Post-Dispatch reports that baseball writer Derrick Goold had CPR training as a youth and rushed to help. The Cubs’ training staff and EMTs performed further medical procedures before Flanary was taken to a hospital.
Angels fire manager Ausmus after 1 season
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Manager Brad Ausmus has been fired by the Los Angeles Angels after just one difficult season in charge. Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision to move on swiftly from Ausmus on Monday, a day after they finished 72-90 for the franchise’s worst record since 1999.
‘Religious motivation’ probed in slaying
DANVILLE, Va. — The Virginia man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher may have operated under some kind of “religious motivation.” That’s according to a search warrant filed in Pittsylvania County. The Danville Register & Bee reported Friday that police cited the religious aspect while seeking access to Matthew Bernard’s cellphones. Police said the 18-year-old possibly kept an audio diary on his phone that includes his “visions” and things he had “heard from God.”
BASKETBALL
Cauley-Stein sidelined for training camp
SAN FRANCISCO — New Warriors big man Willie Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for training camp with a left foot injury, while Klay Thompson is making progress from a July 2 surgery for a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. General manager Bob Myers said at Monday’s media day that Cauley-Stein strained his foot last week while scrimmaging. Cauley-Stein is scheduled to be reevaluated in about a month with an update on his status expected at the end of October.
HOCKEY
AHL awards expansion team to Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Professional hockey is coming to the Southern California desert. The minor league American Hockey League has awarded an expansion franchise to NHL Seattle that will play at a new arena on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation in downtown Palm Springs. The $250 million project announced Monday will break ground in early 2020 and will open in fall 2021.
RUNNING
Runner killed while finishing 50K race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A distance runner was killed by lightning as he was about to cross the finish line for a 50 kilometer race in southeast Kansas. Thomas Stanley, 33, of Andover, was less than a quarter mile from finishing the FlatRock trail race at the Elk City State Park when he was struck around 2:15 Saturday, said race director Carolyn Robinson.